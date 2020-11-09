What happened to Fox News? The once reliably conservative news network that coined the phrase “fair and balanced” is taking heat from Republican viewers across the country for their 2020 election coverage. From its push to add more liberal hosts like Juan Williams and Donna Brazile to its premature call of Joe Biden winning Arizona, Fox News continues to turn away its once-loyal audience. Where will they go?

By “declaring” Joe Biden the winner over President Trump, Fox News has set in motion a public perception that Trump should just stop what he’s doing. But some states have not even finished counting yet, and legal actions are just beginning. Why did Fox News do this?

The Trump campaign team prepares to challenge hundreds of thousands of ballots. Plus, some on the left continuing to attack Trump supporters even in supposed “victory.”

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel