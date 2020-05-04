The New York Times has made a stunning recommendation regarding Tara Reade and the Joe Biden allegations. The editorial board of the NYT actually suggests that Tara Reade/Joe Biden is too important for the media to cover. Instead, the paper recommends that the DNC (Democrat National Committee) form an unbiased, apolitical panel to do the investigation. Seriously? After Joe Biden’s failure on MSNC to handle Tara Reade allegations, will Biden even become the nominee. What does this do for Bernie Sanders?

Plus, San Francisco clamps down on police officers showing solidarity with each other, and President Trump goes on a twitter rant which covers the George W. Bush video, China, and the “fake news” outlets.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

