The New York Times has made a stunning recommendation regarding Tara Reade and the Joe Biden allegations. The editorial board of the NYT actually suggests that Tara Reade/Joe Biden is too important for the media to cover. Instead, the paper recommends that the DNC (Democrat National Committee) form an unbiased, apolitical panel to do the investigation. Seriously? After Joe Biden’s failure on MSNC to handle Tara Reade allegations, will Biden even become the nominee. What does this do for Bernie Sanders?
Plus, San Francisco clamps down on police officers showing solidarity with each other, and President Trump goes on a twitter rant which covers the George W. Bush video, China, and the “fake news” outlets.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
From the article above: “Instead, the paper recommends that the DNC (Democrat National Committee) form an unbiased, apolitical panel to do the investigation”. I think we Conservatives should form a “unbiased panel” on how we can not stand you communists / liberals. We should then send all of you TRAITORS to the Mexican border, you will be directed to build gallows and then, guess what we will do to you communists?????????
This sounds like something from The Onion or the Babylon Bee. The NYT has become a parody of itself. So the DNC should form an unbiased panel? Where will they find these angels, NYT? The DNC, and any panel formed thereby, is by definition, BIASED. I don’t even trust the FBI to investigate Biden. You think I’d trust the DNC? LOL
Any excuse to get Biden away from the cameras and have the whole thing “settled” in a locked basement somewhere. Compare this to the Christine Blasey Ford debacle, where Brett Kavanaugh’s good name was trampled on live TV daily for what seemed like forever. You know they couldn’t afford to have Biden go into a lion’s den like that. Even the Mika interview was far too pointed.
Biden can only handle soft vegetables and softball questions. He has a soft mind and a soft body. If we went hard on him, then that would make us as bad as he was with Tara Reade.
OOPS! Too soon? My bad.
The NYT is pathetic. Would they abandon an investigation of Trump? No. Will the DNC invwstigate? No. Welcome Tara Reade and all women to the hypocritical world of the press and the Democrat party.
So the Times recommends that the fox be designated to guard the chicken house?