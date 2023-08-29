Joe Biden and his administration have their next target. They have gone after cars, gas stoves, water heaters, air conditioners, and more. Now, Joe Biden wants to go after your ceiling fans.

New Biden administration regulations would put some small ceiling fan manufacturers out of business and dramatically increase consumer costs of ceiling fans. It’s the latest move in the left’s green agenda to limit individual freedom and increase government power.

The left is now trying to use the 14th Amendment to keep Trump off the ballot. Plus, Black support for former President Trump continues to grow.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel