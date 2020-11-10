Liar, Thief and Cheat A.F. Branco | Nov 10, 2020 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 7 votes. Please wait... Share:
Liar, Thief And Cheat
The Corrupt, Demented, Puppet of the Dishonorable, Dishonest, Unethical, Immoral, traitorous Democrat Party.
Now just overlook the fact that I stole the election and move on already. Why can’t these Republicans just move on?
We intend to move on, Joe. But you’re not invited on the trip. You’re a stowaway.
Soon to become a castaway.
If the Dems are allowed to blatantly (and “in your face”), steal this election, then can anyone tell me what the actual value of voting is?