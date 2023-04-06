Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is showing America what the weaponization of government looks like. Rather than engaging in debate, the left is using the power of government to go after political opponents. If they can do it to a former president, who is next?
Alvin Bragg campaigned on “getting Trump.” Now, despite having a case that is widely discredited, Bragg is pushing forward, and galvanizing support for Trump in the process. Does this indictment make Trump stronger?
The Chinese spy balloon was actually spying when it traveled across America. Plus, Karine Jean-Pierre offers ridiculous comments at her latest press briefing.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Jean met with an accident in March 2023, a White House press pool reporter tweeted about her accident. The tweet mentioned that Pierre reportedly is not able to stand or even speak properly. The accident footage was being withheld. Media also confirmed that no political strategies were hurt during the accident. The news has been disclosed that no warning or DUI citation was issued to Pierre after the accident. However, it has been revealed that she was intoxicated during the occurrence.
Does this not show again that this Democrat Party is above the law?
Wouldn’t surprise me to see that being true.
D A BRAGG have to make up something to try to get TRUMP While ignoring all the Evidence of Joe Biden Quid Pro Quo in a Video and Hunter Biden Laptop and the Hillary Emails that She Deleted after they were Supenae By Congress and all the Suicides in Her WAKE too and Bill Clintons 27 Rides on the Lolita EXPRESS too and Chinese Money to the Bidens and All the Classified Documents of Joe Biden Everywhere and not under LOCK & KEY What
OF course they ignore the guilt of dems..
An absolute disgrace. Bragg is an embarrassment to our legal system and our country.