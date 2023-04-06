Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is showing America what the weaponization of government looks like. Rather than engaging in debate, the left is using the power of government to go after political opponents. If they can do it to a former president, who is next?

Alvin Bragg campaigned on “getting Trump.” Now, despite having a case that is widely discredited, Bragg is pushing forward, and galvanizing support for Trump in the process. Does this indictment make Trump stronger?

The Chinese spy balloon was actually spying when it traveled across America. Plus, Karine Jean-Pierre offers ridiculous comments at her latest press briefing.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

