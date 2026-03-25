Poll after poll shows things are not looking good for Republicans heading into the 2026 midterm elections. The party in power always has a hard time during the midterms, but with a slight majority in the Senate and a razor-thin majority in the House, Republicans don’t have much room to maneuver.

The American people are against the war with Iran and many MAGA voters are frustrated with lack of results from Republicans. What will happen?

President Trump gives Iran five days to come to a deal. Plus, Kathy Hochul begs people from Florida to return to New York.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

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