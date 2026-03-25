Poll after poll shows things are not looking good for Republicans heading into the 2026 midterm elections. The party in power always has a hard time during the midterms, but with a slight majority in the Senate and a razor-thin majority in the House, Republicans don’t have much room to maneuver.
The American people are against the war with Iran and many MAGA voters are frustrated with lack of results from Republicans. What will happen?
President Trump gives Iran five days to come to a deal. Plus, Kathy Hochul begs people from Florida to return to New York.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
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How can rational, intelligent people be Sooo STUPID as not to see the treasonous, destructive, dishonorable, disgraceful, unethical, immoral, self-serving, LYING character and philosophy of the U.S. Democrat Party??
Have people forgot the destruction that was deliberately created by the Democrats when they were running our country? 2022-2025
* On day one Democrats shut down U.S. oil production and stopped the U.S. from being energy independent.
* Draining our U.S. emergency oil reserve.
* Illegally imported 20 million unvetted illegal immigrants and forced the U.S. taxpayers to totally support them with FREE food, clothing, housing, transportation and even healthcare.
* And the Democrats shut down the government for 35 days because they wanted to stop their illegal immigrants from being deported.
* Democrats wanted to extend the COVID health care assistance indefinably.
* increased the cost of living on EVERYTHING!
That is the question that I keep asking. Are there really that many adult morons that cannot logically think through a process. I don’t think that we have reached the point that the majority of citizens are on the dole and relying on government hand outs. Of course that was the point of the democrats letting in millions of illegals (and why they are desperately trying to kill the Save Act.).
I just don’t understand where these democrat votes are coming from.
Because dem voters are NOT RATIONAL!!!
I would like to see some kind of voting I.Q. test that requires an I.Q. of at least 25 to be able to vote.
If not an I.Q. test, “Finding the polling place” would be a fair base line of intelligence.
I remember poll after poll indicating Donald J. Trump had no chance of being elected, two (or three) times.
Those polls are only accurate in All Mail In Ballot states where outcomes are determined beforehand. Take Washington…Please!
On a different topic. If you are White, Asians, Hispanic, and even middle eastern and anybody who is not black – you ARE justified to feel discriminated by Blacks Americans because you are – and you have every reason not to like black America. I judge people individually but as a whole, I have judged BLACK AMERICA for the content of their character – and have learned and experienced most to be highly racist, criminal, and not trustworthy as a whole and I didn’t grow up feeling like this strongly about it – I have experienced abuse, racism and have been victimized by black Americans an abuse so great that I have never experienced from any other group and I’m Hispanic not even white. Can’t imagine what they go through. All I keep seeing is black Americans robbing, looting, hurting, and abusing anybody who is not black and teaching hate of America, and trying to change its history to the point that it is delusional. People start calling it out. you don’t have to keep taking this abuse from the black community and don’t be afraid of the word racist when used by most racist black Americans – understand they use it as a weapon to intimidate. the black community has proven they have been profiled correctly but I will continue to judge people individually as I meet them. I feel sorry for the very small percentage that does the right thing but as for the rest, I’m sorry, I don’t want anything to do with.. period
agreed