President Trump takes a true post-impeachment victory lap at the Daytona 500. Nancy Pelosi still can’t acknowledge that President Trump was acquitted, and Al Sharpton owes a ton of money from his failed presidential campaign… in 2004. All that and more on today’s show!

There are victory laps, and then there are victory laps. President Trump, fresh off his impeachment acquittal in the Senate, gave the command to “start your engines” at the Daytona 500. The president also took his limo out on the track for a few laps.

Nancy Pelosi, on the other hand, still can’t believe that she was so wrong regarding how the Trump impeachment would play out. She can’t even say the word “acquittal.” She’s in complete denial of what happened.

Al Sharpton still owes close to $1 million in campaign debt from his failed presidential run in 2004. This is on top of the nearly $300,000 that he had to pay to settle campaign finance violations.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 8.3/10 (4 votes cast)