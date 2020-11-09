During an interview on Fox News with host Maria Bartiromo, attorney Sidney Powell dropped a massive bomb as she laid out the legal battles that the Trump campaign faces in the coming weeks.

Powell claims that she has “identified over 450,000 ballots that miraculously only have a vote for Joe Biden on them and no other candidate.”

“There has been a massive and coordinated effort to steal this election from We The People of the United States of America to delegitimize and destroy votes for Donald Trump,” Powell said on Fox News.

This is an excerpt from Trending Politics.