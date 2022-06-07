Former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are emerging as the frontrunners for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. While Joe Biden continues to sleepwalk through his presidency, Republicans are focusing on the future. Who’s your pick? Trump, DeSantis, or someone else?

In a recent straw poll, DeSantis came out on top. However, Trump has topped many similar polls. What’s clear is that the moment is on the side of the GOP. Will Biden even run again?

Joe Biden struggles as gas prices and inflation continue to rise. Plus, some Senate Republicans are joining the Democrats on possible gun control legislation.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel