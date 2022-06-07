Former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are emerging as the frontrunners for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. While Joe Biden continues to sleepwalk through his presidency, Republicans are focusing on the future. Who’s your pick? Trump, DeSantis, or someone else?
In a recent straw poll, DeSantis came out on top. However, Trump has topped many similar polls. What’s clear is that the moment is on the side of the GOP. Will Biden even run again?
Joe Biden struggles as gas prices and inflation continue to rise. Plus, some Senate Republicans are joining the Democrats on possible gun control legislation.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
I’m leaning towards Trump, but DeSantis would be great. A Trump/DeSantis ticket would be awesome. I just hope one of them wins.
Trump can only serve four more years. A Trump Desantis presidency would be great. It would be four years Desantis could use to get up to speed on how the Swamp works. Plus, the VPs office is worth a little more than the “bucket of warm spit” that it used to be.
DESANTIS. I want a younger, “Trump Lite” candidate. I don’t want to deal with four more years of Trump ego baggage. I’d rather he stay behind the scenes helping make things better in the media, etc.
DeSantis! The GOP needs to move on, and needs a more youthful leader. DeSantis has executive experience in government, and is a military veteran. Will be a lot harder for the Dems to throw rocks at him.