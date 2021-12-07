Lia Thomas, a biological male, competed for three seasons on the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s swimming team. Now, Thomas is breaking swimming records, not by increasing his skills or training. Thomas is now competing on the women’s swimming team with the blessing of the NCAA. Does this sound fair?
Thomas who competed as “Will” on the men’s team but is now “Lia,” identifies as a transgender woman, and the NCAA is ok with this. At a recent swim meet, Thomas dominated the competition, just like we’ve seen with biological males competing against women in weightlifting, biking, and other sports.
CNN announces that prime anchor Chris Cuomo has been fired. Plus, the country loses a patriot and American hero with the passing of Bob Dole.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
When politics become involved in sports. Then it is no longer a sport, it is a political event.
Dishonorable, dishonest, immoral Democrats ruin EVERTHING that they rule.
It’s certainly not a sport you can bet the farm on with the outcomes already predetermined by the party big whigs who just tell you bald lies.
Politics is a rotten cancer, that RUINS everything it gets involved with.
Lia is a Liar when it comes to acknowledging who he is. What’s next foir the impersonator—an entry into Sports Illustrated’s swinsuit contest?
Just think what Bruce Jenner Could do if he was alive today in all his youthful glory to show up at the current Olympics and compete as a self-declared woman. When your gold medals begin to rust you know you got robbed in reward, and what you saw and was promised is not what you got, and proof positive to the assertion that men and women are NOT equal in all things. When all your men show up as women in sports,,,same thing, Some woman got robbed and human integrity got distorted in manufactured woke equality that just puts reality back to sleep.
Bruce is alive and well, and ran for governor of California last month under the name Caitlin Jenner. He did not do well.
You’re behind the times. Sports Illustrated already put a trans on its cover posing as a woman. Since Bruce Gender led the way, coming out as Caitlyn in a white corset in Vanity Fair, Playboy has put more than one trans woman on its international covers. They’re catering to the tiny kinky market at the expense of making their base hetero male subscribers nauseous.
That’s why i have STOPPED CARING what those rags do.. I used to LOVE the SI Swimsuit edition, but you couldn’t PAY ME enough now days, to read it…
Every event that takes place, sporting, social, religious, whatever, has become political, racist, sexist/gender, religious, economic, etc.! it’s surprising that more women athletes have not shown their concern over this travisty.
TOO many are scared imo, to speak out, lets they get “CANCELLED” BY the whiner class…. AND IF THAT IS THE CASE< then just do AWAY WITH WOMENS Sports entirely….
Identifies as??? If I identify as the President of the US will I be able to fly my friends around the world in Air Force One and get them lucrative jobs with foreign companies? IDENTIFY AS use to be a sigh of a disillusioned person. I guess it still is!
This is happening in track and field competition also. Biological men competing as a woman is unfair to women athletes. You will NEVER see biological women competing against men.
SAME in MMA.. THIS rot, is literally RUINING ALL things woman sports wise..
Biological males who compete against women are shameless glory hogs, unusual trait for a woman, much more common in men. He couldn’t win against other men so he took his XY testosterone-created musculoskeletal system and superior strength into the women’s division. Why does this he-she think the trophies he racks up are meaningful except for meaning the ultimate end of women’s sports as their XX records topple to XYs in drag?
But he/she was so proud of himself (see him smile?). Wonder if his daddy is proud too….
WHAT Daddy? More likely than not, Schmucks like IT, have no daddy… Just a libtard feminazi mom.
So right about the glory hog comment. Every male who “identifies” as female shows that attitude as they obliterate their female competitors, and none of these “gender confused” guys, if they truly are confused, are attractive, and I’ll leave it at that.
IF i had my way, EVERYONE of these dememented fools, would be rounded up, Stuck into a rocket, and launched into deep space…..
Of course he did. But then if upheld, it is no longer a woman’s crown. Very simple really, just follow the science.
This cannot get any more wrong. He still has testosterone and that makes him (for the most part) bigger, faster, and stronger than women swimmers. I wonder how well he swam for the men’s team. I betting not well at all.