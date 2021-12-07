Lia Thomas, a biological male, competed for three seasons on the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s swimming team. Now, Thomas is breaking swimming records, not by increasing his skills or training. Thomas is now competing on the women’s swimming team with the blessing of the NCAA. Does this sound fair?

Thomas who competed as “Will” on the men’s team but is now “Lia,” identifies as a transgender woman, and the NCAA is ok with this. At a recent swim meet, Thomas dominated the competition, just like we’ve seen with biological males competing against women in weightlifting, biking, and other sports.

CNN announces that prime anchor Chris Cuomo has been fired. Plus, the country loses a patriot and American hero with the passing of Bob Dole.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

