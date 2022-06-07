Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton brought a bill on Monday to specifically bar minors from attending drag shows in his state. This comes after a weekend that saw protests and counter-protests outside a drag show intended for kids at a bar in Dallas.
“Drag shows are no place for a child,” Slaton said. “I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either. I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new [Texas Legislature.]”
“The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children,” Slaton said.
The State Representative is obviously not speaking in hypotheticals, as there was an event hosted on Saturday where kids were specifically singled out and invited to come see a drag show in a Dallas-area gay bar. The event was literally called “Drag the Kids to Pride.”
“Following several news stories and videos over the weekend in which underage Texas children were subjected to inappropriate sexual content by adults, State Representative Bryan Slaton announced he plans to file legislation protecting kids from drag shows and other inappropriate displays as soon as the next legislative session begins,” the letter reads.
Slaton issued a statement, reading “The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children. As a father of two young children, I would never take my children to a drag show,” he continued.
The state lawmaker also intends to fight “sex change therapies” for minors, saying that they are “child abuse.” This goes along with what both Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton in the state have said previously when they initiated plans to investigate parents who facilitate medicalized gender transition for minors, including puberty blockers that stunt growth and natural development, gender mutilation surgeries, mastectomies for healthy girls, and cross-sex hormones.
“I promised my voters that I would stand up for their values and fight to protect Texas kids. I was re-elected on that promise and I intend to keep it by authoring legislation to defend kids from being subjected to drag shows and other inappropriate events. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this important legislation,” Slaton concluded.
Have you ever wondered why the unethical, immoral Democrats support teaching young children every form of sexual perversions?
“— Biden stated, “This month, we remind the LGBTQI community that they are loved and cherished. My administration sees you for who you are — deserving of dignity, respect and support.”
Why is Tinkerbell Obama a his butt buddy Joe blow Biden so obsessed with the LGBTQI creatures?
Thursday, March 12, 2015. Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com)
“Joe Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBT crowd that even though the Obama administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the Obama White House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Carson and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance.” ”
sickening!!
Neither children nor adults need to be exposed to the seedy world of drag Indulgence into this kind of thing has brought down empires in the past—it is time to wake up.
I’ll say it again—we can’t ride both sides of the fence. Jerry Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell were derided for what they did with young girls—but now drag is vying for acceptance?? And Libs want to indoctrinate children into the transgender world. One thing leads to another.
This liberal, immoral, unethical democrat Party is but a satanic cult and its supporters are disciples of Satan. Their leaders claim to be devoted Catholics but approve of and support the ways of Satan????
Matthew 7:15-16 “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
John 8:44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies. John 8:44
One would be wise to avoid the disciples of Satan.
One’s relationship with God is entirely between them and God.
Why aren’t the perverts running this disgusting show in jail???
Sick, sick practices by Rats. Sexualizing children has suddenly become the Rat norm. I do not want children sexualized in any way especially in any ways involving adults. Beauty pageants for children are borderline, but these events do not involve adults. I would never expose my children to beauty pageants for children but I would not ban them as long as children are not exposed to adult sexuality. Drag events are by definition sexualized. Arrest these freaks for sexualizing children. Is it legal to expose children to strip bars and lap dancing as long as alcohol is not involved? Of course not! Anyone proposing this exposure is a pervert.
We have got to get our country back. RED WAVE in 2022 elections a must.
How low has this country sank to when we need a law to prevent this assault on our children? What’s next, will we need a law to prevent live pedophilia on stage?
Why were kids at a BAR!!!??? They’ve got no business being in an establishment that serves booze, gay, straight, cowboy, mill worker, whatever.
C’mon Texas, we thought better of you than this!