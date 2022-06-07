U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg revealed Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, joining at least 14 other attendees at a Michigan conference in coming down with the ailment.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms,” Buttigieg said in a Twitter post. “I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road.”

Buttigieg, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as well as hundreds of others political and business leaders took part in the Mackinac Policy Conference last week on Mackinac Island in northern Michigan.

The Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce, organizer of the conference, announced Monday it is “aware of 15 individuals” who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the days following the event.

All are experiencing mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, the group said.

Whitmer is not among those testing positive, her spokesman told the Detroit Free Press.

“She is fully up to date on her vaccinations, and is not currently experiencing any symptoms,” the spokesman said. “Governor Whitmer will continue to carry out her duties as governor. We wish Secretary Buttigieg a speedy recovery and hope he feels better soon.”

Nearly 1,350 people registered for the Mackinac Policy Conference at which Buttigieg was the keynote speaker on Wednesday.

Participants were required to be vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the conference in order to participate in indoor events.

