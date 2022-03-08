Joe Biden’s failures on the domestic front (inflation, open border, covid, and more) are now being seen on the world stage. Biden’s lack of leadership has given Russia an opening in Ukraine which is contributing to skyrocketing gas prices here in America.
Biden stopped the Keystone XL pipeline. He stopped drilling in ANWR. He stopped energy production on federal lands. Biden has done all of this which only makes America weaker and nations like Russia and China stronger.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls American hostages “arbitrarily detained Americans.” Plus, some American companies are calling out Russia, but still working with China.
I went out in East Texas yesterday with my bag of Biden “I did That” Pump stickers and already half the pumps were covered with them, with lots of remnants some Democrat tried to pry off. Even the Democrat party loyalists are jumping ship from Biden’s Ukrainian Titanic on to fully loaded American fuel tankers. Lots of angry Pilgrims out there Joe.
There may be some degree of dementia—there is a large degree of incompetence—there is a lot of removing anything Trump. But this is at the point now, where even a fool can see that this has “intentional” written all over it.
LET’S GO BRANDON
If the oil is produced in the USA rather than Russia or IRan, the money stays in America and begins the circle of American wealth creation right here in the USA, even if the price goes up the money and jobs stay in the USA. Buy our enemy’s oil and the circle of wealth creation just creates more monsters overseas bend on destroying more than our American oil industries.
Most of those thousands of oil permits that Psaki keeps blathering about having been issued are the ones that were proven dry holes or not economically worth drilling.
This “Let’s Go Brandon” puppet, treasonous, president is bowing down to the environmentalists and his socialist masters.
F… joe Biden is supporting our enemies and being destructive to the U.S.A. by stopping and/or damaging our own oil production, then buying oil from our enemies and making them rich. Wouldn’t a sane person think that the deliberate degrading of our national security would be an impeachable and jailable offence??
Texas oil is BAD, Russia oil is GOOD.
Alaskan oil is BAD, Iran oil is GOOD.
Pennsylvania oil is BAD, Venezuelan oil is GOOD.
U.S. oil is BAD, our enemy’s oil is GOOD.
Under President Trump’s “Energy Independent” I was paying $2.75 per gallon.
Under puppet president F… Joe Biden I am paying $5.10 per gallon and still gas is going up every day.
And the cost of EVERYTHING is going up because of this traitor
Hey MSM, guess who is “colluding” with communist China, communist Putin / Russia, Iran (death to America), the Venezuelan dictatorship? It isn’t Trump, it is Hunter’s father, criminal Joe and his criminal crime family. Hey Joe, stand in front of a mirror with your family and your cabinet and you will know what traitors to America look like!!!!