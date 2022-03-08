Joe Biden’s failures on the domestic front (inflation, open border, covid, and more) are now being seen on the world stage. Biden’s lack of leadership has given Russia an opening in Ukraine which is contributing to skyrocketing gas prices here in America.

Biden stopped the Keystone XL pipeline. He stopped drilling in ANWR. He stopped energy production on federal lands. Biden has done all of this which only makes America weaker and nations like Russia and China stronger.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls American hostages “arbitrarily detained Americans.” Plus, some American companies are calling out Russia, but still working with China.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

