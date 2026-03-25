No Kings? GOPUSA Staff | Mar 25, 2026 | Cartoons | 4 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.6/5. From 14 votes. Please wait... Share:
I think the Burka is on the wrong woman.
For sure..
Though every time i hear a liberal saying that, i ask them “WHAT RIGHTS” is trump trying to take from you?
THEY NEVER answer.. They just screech..
The Democrat useful idiots are consumed with “Trump Derangement Syndrome”. (TDS) is a mental condition in which a person has been driven effectively insane due to their unjustified hate of Donald Trump, to the point they will abandon all logic and reason.
Symptoms for this condition can be very diverse, ranging from extreme unrealistic hate or radical disruptive outbursts to a complete disconnection from reality.
And just like Narcissism, as per the Psychatric medical guides, there is NO KNOWN cure.