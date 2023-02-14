Americans are outraged that Joe Biden allowed a Chinese spy balloon to survey and monitor the entire country before it was shot down. Now, over the weekend, three unidentified flying objects were detected in controlled air and shot down. What is going on?

Joe Biden not only has a spy balloon issue, but he appears to have a UFO issue as well. No one on the Biden team is saying what was shot down or the countries of origin. Has Biden completely lost control of America’s airspace?

Baltimore schools are producing no students who can do math. Plus, New York City teachers who refused covid shots were flagged to the FBI.

