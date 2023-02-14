Americans are outraged that Joe Biden allowed a Chinese spy balloon to survey and monitor the entire country before it was shot down. Now, over the weekend, three unidentified flying objects were detected in controlled air and shot down. What is going on?
Joe Biden not only has a spy balloon issue, but he appears to have a UFO issue as well. No one on the Biden team is saying what was shot down or the countries of origin. Has Biden completely lost control of America’s airspace?
Baltimore schools are producing no students who can do math. Plus, New York City teachers who refused covid shots were flagged to the FBI.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Biden did not lose anything; he gave it away! We no longer have control on the ground, in the air or elsewhere. THIS is what Biden voters said they wanted.
Rome did not die a peaceful death, it was assassinated. The same is happening to us as we sit by and watch it happening. We may have time to save ourselves and our nation, as to if we do it is anyone’s guess. We do know government is NOT going to help. Far too many of our elected officials in BOTH political parties were more than willing to sell their soul and their country for money, power and votes.
Just what has Joe done to delay the deployment of our Trump created Space Force. If we do not have enough secret shuttle capacity to launch to take out the Chinese Satillites and they do have that capacity, then the Biden bought and paid for game of TREASON will have been completed, and the best investment in laundered money that any enemy of the USA could have invested in. Name one military thing Joe has touched since coming to office that has not depelted our capability to win the next wars? ,,,,Crickets
In four short years of bought, bribed and paid for Joe, the Chinese will gain 20 years of technology to use against the USA. All economic ties should have been cut with China, the minute the first COVID germ hit our shores.
Has Biden completely lost control of America’s airspace?
You can’t lose something you never had.
There is lots of evidence that Joe Biden has committed treason against the United States. Congress needs to impeach this guy now, and he should be convicted by the U.S. Senate, and then suffer the appropriate penalty for treason. Unfortunately, the communist (aka democrat) party will protect him.