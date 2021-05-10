As many of you were celebrating Mother’s Day this past weekend, members of the fringe left were reminding us that women aren’t the only ones who can give birth. According to leftists like Democrat Cori Bush and others, a whole spectrum of “birthing people” (aka “mothers”) exists. Did you give flowers to your “birthing person” yesterday?
Those on the woke left say they are trying to be “inclusive” by claiming that men (and other genders) can give birth. Biology and common sense don’t seem to matter.
The White House refuses to say why Joe Biden continues to wear a mask. Plus, Kevin McCarthy signals the end of Liz Cheney with a new endorsement.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Since everyone is a “birthing person” (both men and women) according to liberals, I suggest that a female liberal get a liberal male pregnant, so the liberal male will be a “birthing person”. Our Country is so sick, it has cancer.
That cancer is terminal.. With little hope of ever getting a cure it seems.
Why does ANYONE even acknowledge these insane FOOLS.
The ones who give any credit to these insane fools are themselves insane fools.
If a woman relates to being a man and gives birth. Does this make a man giving birth?
Maybe…. to an insane Fool.
Scruffy, we’ve TRIED TO IGNORE These fools for decades.. THEY JUST GOT MORE AND MORE powerful, to where we can no longer stick our heads in the sand and try to ignore them.. WE MUST FIGHT back, or we’re lost.
This is part of the communistic way of equalizing everybody and de-humanizing them. It makes women an “IT” and easier to treat less than humans.
Moderna and Pfizer need to come up with a vaccine for the stupidity virus.
Or God could just go ahead and send a plague.
Send the flood. I am prepared.
This is too STUPID!!!!!
You can say a man can have a baby BUT biology shows that they don’t have the necessary organs. It doesn’t matter what the outside appearance is or what the person calls themselves. They must have missed the Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood where he clearly explains “Girls are fancy on the inside, boys are fancy on the outside, everybody’s fancy, everybody’s fine, your body’s fancy and so is mine.”
I suspect the liberals would love to take a page out of “Brave New World” and start decanting babies instead of having a woman (a person with XX chromosomes) give birth.
I wonder, if they were fans of the Devito/Arnie film, Junior!
I really think piglosi and her gang of traitors came straight out of the Hadron Collider the gats of hell opened and out they came.
One of the things th at Marxists,Communists, attempt to devalue America traditions, the citizens pride in such traditions as marriage consisting of A Male and a female. A patriotic love of country and it’s Flag, Now, the Marxist/ Leftists are attacking the countries language with their Semantics bring disrespect to the traditional honorable role of the female giving birth as the traditional role of the female in marriage, How low will the Marxists go to bring the down fall of America?