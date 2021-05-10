As many of you were celebrating Mother’s Day this past weekend, members of the fringe left were reminding us that women aren’t the only ones who can give birth. According to leftists like Democrat Cori Bush and others, a whole spectrum of “birthing people” (aka “mothers”) exists. Did you give flowers to your “birthing person” yesterday?

Those on the woke left say they are trying to be “inclusive” by claiming that men (and other genders) can give birth. Biology and common sense don’t seem to matter.

The White House refuses to say why Joe Biden continues to wear a mask. Plus, Kevin McCarthy signals the end of Liz Cheney with a new endorsement.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

