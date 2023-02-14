Sensitive documents President Biden took with him after leaving D.C. landed in a law office in Boston in the latest development in the shoddy handling of West Wing intel.

Multiple reports state the National Archives revealed late Friday that emails point to the paper trail leading to the Hub — with a demanded stop at the John F. Kennedy Library in Dorchester.

“Please ensure that the boxes in your office in Boston remain secure in a locked space and are not accessed by anyone,” National Archives official Gary Stern wrote on Nov. 7 to Biden attorneys Patrick Moore and Bob Bauer, the New York Post reported.

The Associated Press is reporting that no classified documents were believed to be in the Boston documents, but the emails show Archives officials wanted them anyway.

“Pat, we would like to pick up the boxes that are in your Boston office and move them to the JFK Library. Would it be possible to do that tomorrow?” Stern wrote to Moore in a Nov. 8, 2022, email.

This is all part of a fast-developing probe of presidents, past and present, and past vice presidents taking sometimes classified work home with them.

It all started with an FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago and jumped to Biden and now former VP Mike Pence.

Moore is Biden’s personal attorney and is part of the team handling the classified documents case. His State Street office is closed on weekends and Moore could not immediately be reached for comment.

This latest almost-daily update on documents boxed up and moved out of the White House does not include a rundown of exactly what was in Boston. It is being reported that it could be part of a flow of papers from the Penn Biden Center, a Washington think tank where Biden had an office there until his final days as VP in 2017.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she knew nothing about the Boston boxes and referred questions to the White House counsel’s office.

Special counsel Robert Hur has been named to head up the U.S. Attorney General’s probe into classified documents found in Biden’s home and offices. Hur was named to lead the case by AG Merrick Garland in January.

Classified documents have been found in Biden’s Delaware home — with a box in the garage next to the president’s old Corvette — and at the Penn Biden Center. Mishandling classified documents could potentially be considered a crime.

Former VP Mike Pence was just in the news over classified documents as has Trump since the start of the documents drama last year.

The AP is reporting that a document with classified markings was found Friday at Pence’s Indiana home. The one-time VP has already allowed the Justice Department in to search his home for any such. Pence’s term as VP ended in a tumultuous early 2021.

The FBI already has a “small number of documents” that were “inadvertently boxed and transported” to the VP’s Indiana home, according to previous reports and the DOJ.

As for Trump, his legal team just gave the DOJ an additional folder with classified markings, the Washington Post reported. This comes after an August search at Mar-a-Lago in the pre-dawn that triggered the classified docs scare. That search also turned up documents stamped “Top Secret.” The DOJ has named a Special counsel, Jack Smith, in the Trump docs case as well.

No charges have been made against anyone tied to the documents cases; a Trump lawyer handling his documents case, however, has gone before a grand jury, the New York Times reported last month.

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in January Congress must also probe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

