(EFE).- Former United States Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, on Tuesday formally announced that she is seeking the Republican nomination for US president in next year’s elections.

Haley is the only Republican to have formally stepped forward to challenge former president Donald Trump for the presidential candidacy, after he announced his intention to run months ago.

Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, made the announcement in a video posted on social media accompanied with the caption “time for a new generation.”

In the video message, Haley said it “is time for a new generation of leadership, to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose.”

While she will be challenging Trump, her rhetoric was very similar to the former president’s, as she claimed that the “Washington establishment has failed us over and over again,” and that “some people look at America and see vulnerability – the Socialist Left sees an opportunity to rewrite history, China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied, kicked around.”

But, the 51-year-old politician said, “you should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick more, it hurts them more, if you’re wearing heels. I’m Nikki Haley and I’m running for president.”

In the announcement, Haley pointed out that Republicans had lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight elections, a trend that “has to change,” she said.

Haley is reportedly expected to deliver a speech on Wednesday at a campaign launch event in Charleston, South Carolina.

Haley, known for her tough speeches and independent image, was a prominent figure in the Trump administration. EFE

© 2023 EFE News Services (U.S.) Inc.

—-

