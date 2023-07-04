Joe Biden, climate czar John Kerry, and others in the Biden administration are looking at artificially cooling the planet by blocking the sun’s rays. If this sounds incredibly dangerous and stupid to you, then you are not alone. This has to be one of the worst ideas in the history of ideas.

Known as solar radiation modification or solar geoengineering, the idea is to disperse particles into the atmosphere similar to how a volcanic eruption blocks out the sun. These climate radicals think they can control this process, and everything will work perfectly. What do you think?

AOC and other leftists have a meltdown over affirmative action. Plus, Pete Buttigieg takes heat for more travel delays.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

