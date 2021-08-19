The Taliban is considered a terrorist organization. It is guilty of countless human rights violations against women and girls. However, when it comes to Twitter, former President Trump is banned, but Taliban representatives are allowed. What is going on with Twitter?

Facebook, YouTube, and most social media platforms have banned the Taliban, but Twitter keeps letting Taliban leaders spread propaganda. The Taliban is a recognized terrorist group, so how can members be allowed to use the platform? What kind of standards does Twitter have?

Joe Biden stays quiet as thousands of Americans remain in Afghanistan. Plus, where is Kamala Harris?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel