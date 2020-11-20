Release the kraken! That’s how Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell previewed the information that’s been gathered pertaining to widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election. During a bombshell press conference, along with Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, Powell described the Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic voting software that was specifically designed to alter election results away from President Trump and to Joe Biden. Will this information make a difference?

Rudy Giuliani presented example after example of sworn eyewitness testimony regarding back-dating of ballots, fraudulent ballots, and secret ballot countings.

The media, including Fox News, showed no interest at all in these revelations. Plus, we’ll look at how yet another esteemed political publication got the 2020 election terribly wrong.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

