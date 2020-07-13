Minnesota Democrats such as Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar want American taxpayers to pay the bill for the rioting and looting in Minneapolis and across the state that followed George Floyd’s death. Rather that showing leadership as the Black Lives Matter “protests” turned into rioting, looting, and vandalism, Walz, Omar, and the Minneapolis City Council instead supported a defund police movement and let the city burn.
Ilhan Omar called for the dismantling of America but now wants America to pay “riot relief” so her city can rebuild? President Trump says he will not support the estimated $500 million price tag that it will take to rebuild the 1,500 structures that were damaged in Minnesota. Trump said no bailouts for BLM rioting and looting.
The NBA will feature “social justice” slogans on player uniforms this season. Do you think one of the slogans will be “all lives matter”? Plus, NBC News leaves out key detail in Hakim Littleton case.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Even Leftists are pointing out the stupidity of this. Trump didn’t allow the riots. Socialists did. Trump said they needed to drop the hammer and the socialists told him to mind his own business. They allowed the rioters to do as they pleased, since they were “peaceful protestors”.
They weren’t. Peaceful protests don’t cause half a billion dollars in damage.
This wasn’t a natural disaster or some other unforeseen calamity. This was very predictable and avoidable. We all knew the Libs would come seeking federal money, to which I’ve been saying, No Blue State Bailout. That’s what this would be.
If you reward stupidity you get more stupidity. The people of these cities need to pay a very painful price for allowing socialists to rule. You caused this mess. Now fix it. Either make your rulers fix it or replace them with smart people from the GOP. Or just live in the pig sty you created. Not my problem. My tax money shouldn’t reward your stupidity.
In wildlife parks, they put up signs saying you shouldn’t feed the wild animals because they will lose their ability to feed themselves. Giving these s**t-show cities bailout moneys would be feeding wild animals.
Meanwhile the Left is insisting that this was unforeseen, because of the recent budget shortfalls in these cities. No, just more socialist lies.
They’re experiencing budget shortfalls because people and businesses are moving out. Anyone who can afford to leave is already gone. There goes your tax base. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
I’ve said as soon as this started that their socialist stupidity will drive out the tax base. It will take a herculean effort for these cities to de-stupify themselves out of the stupid pit they stupidly dug.
$500 million is a low estimate. It gets worse. Lenders won’t lend to any of these communities where riots were permitted. Racism will increase, because we know most of these were black neighborhoods. That one key factor will be the best predictor of whether I can expect a profit by investing. I’d never invest a dime in a black neighborhood in Minn. I’d rather be called a racist than go broke. So would anyone else with money.
Jobs have already dried up. And try getting building insurance in one of these places.
Eventually these cities will have to reinstate the police force or face the death of every neighborhood not protected. Going back to previous 100% police manning won’t be enough. Would you want to be the first cop to venture back into Riot Street? Not me. Cops will be reluctant to return, and for good reason.
Lawless neighborhoods could remain lawless for a very long time. There’s no easy fixit button.
The problems caused by these socialist fools will endure for years. These black communities are screwed now.
Thanks, BLM.
You are of course correct on your assessment on the situation, liar omer, and that governor permitted this to happen, this is NOT the PRESIDENTs fault in the least little bit. If that governor had listened to people in the first place and put a stop to things it would have stayed at least semi peaceful but allowing things to go full blown riot that is on those in charge, they NEED to take responsibility for the actions they allowed to occur.
Let the city pay the bill they were the ones that started this they n ou w need to feel the pain of their choices. Actions have consequences and consequences have a bill to be paid. If they did not want the damage then action should have been commenced and the law should have been sent in, in force.
The city n ou w hff as destruction to be taken care of, but this iui s what you get bvb when satan worshippers are in charge of things. These DEMONcrats are going to cause even more of this type of destruction and there will be even more deaths are going to happen. The fa families of those killed should sue the cities and states where they happened. This just proves that the the satan worshipping DEMONcrats care absolutely nothing for the people or property or anything else, the only thing the demons want is ultimate power over the people and to get that they need an environment of fear and hate they have produced that by hundred fold and more..
Why should Americans foot the bill? When the riots were over in Ferguson and St. Louis, and the Cities and State asked for Federal money to pay the multi-million dollars in riot damages, Obama flat-out refused.
Obama’s refusal to fund the riots was the only constructive move in his eight years of terrible leadership.
far left…excuse me…leftist….excuse me…democrats…need to reap what they sow…..i anin’t paying for those cities BS claims. they could of stopped that crap and didn’t. they even encouraged it. no way Jose.. live with it.
Americans need to stop bailing out the failures of socialist/democrats, let the people of their own state pay the price, then maybe they will stop reelecting fools and America haters like the bobble headed bimbo squad.
The moment that the leadership (and I use that term loosely) allowed the unrest to devolve into riots, looting, and unfettered arson, abandoned precinct buildings, and told law enforcement to stand down they forfeited any claim to federal funds to rebuild. Actions have consequences. The liberals running the show wanted to show how ‘woke’ they were, well now it is time to pay up for that choice. Not a red cent from the federal government should go to rebuilding. Nothing.
A few weeks ago I first heard the phrase, “Play stupid games, get stupid prizes.” I don’t know if this was a new phrase or if the events of the last month or so propelled it to new heights of popularity. These riots are so very stupid and self-destructive that their actions never rise above the cliche. They’re playing really stupid games and earning very stupid prizes.
Congratulations, You win! How are you socialists enjoying your burned-down cities and your loss of tax revenue?
Thanks for playing.
Boycott professional sports that actively promote leftist causes. BLM and social justice are Marxist ideas, promoted by Democrats. Professional sports have become the entertainment branch of the DNC. No support for any kneeling during the National Anthem. Professional tennis has so far largely side stepped this leftist madness.
Democrats have demonstrated their desperation to beat Trump and exert control. They have let their own cities burn rather than stop the rioting and looting. Let them eat cake!