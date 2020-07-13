Mitt Romney is slamming President Trump for commuting the sentence of longtime confidant Roger Stone, the Republican U.S. Senator joining the chorus of Democrats denouncing the decision.
“Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president,” the former Massachusetts governor and current Utah pol tweeted Saturday in a blistering missive that garnered him some social media plaudits.
Trump’s action came just days before the 67-year-old Stone was set to report to federal prison Tuesday to serve out a 40-month sentence. Stone was found guilty in February of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.
Not long after Trump commuted his sentence, Stone told the Herald, “I live to fight another day.”
Trump tweeted Saturday morning, “Roger Stone was targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt that never should have taken place. It is the other side that are criminals, including Biden and Obama, who spied on my campaign — AND GOT CAUGHT!”
Do RINO’S Pat Toomey & Mitt Romney have any problem with the fact that we caught Obama, Biden, & Company illegally spying on my campaign? Do they care if Comey, McCabe, Page & her lover, Peter S, the whole group, ran rampant, wild & unchecked – lying & leaking all the way? NO!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020
Romney, a frequent critic of Trump, disagreed, as did a host of Democrats, including many in the Massachusetts delegation.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted Trump’s move as “an act of staggering corruption.” Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez questioned, “Is there any power Trump won’t abuse?”
Trump’s Democratic foe in the general election, former Vice President Joe Biden, tweeted, “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in modern American history. Every day that he remains in office, he further threatens the future of our democracy.”
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a potential Biden running mate, slammed Trump as a president who “commits crimes and pardons guys who commit crimes for him,” while also Stone’s commuted sentence as fodder to promote electing Biden.
U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and his primary challenger U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III both derided Trump’s decision, as did U.S. Reps. Richard Neal, Lori Trahan and Ayanna Pressley, the latter of whom called it “despicable.”
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
News flash!
Democrat sides with other Democrats.
Biden calling Trump corrupt and that coming from the most corrupt politician ever to run for president.
So, what exactly do the Dems have on Sir Mittens? Hanky panky from his time as the Massachusetts Governor? Bain Capital funny business? Dallying with DC hookers? Must be really good stuff for him to be stabbing fellow Republicans in the back so regularly!
Does poor little Mittens need some attention again? Must be hell being hated by both sides.
Hmm, let’s see – Obama commutes the sentence of 1,385 individuals, many of them hard-core major cocaine and methamphetamine drug importers and dealers who ruined untold thousands of lives, (many of which went right back into the ‘drug’ business, and crickets. Trump pardon’s one individual that the FBI basically railroaded, and it’s the end of the world. Why doesn’t Mitt check with his magic underwear, and then just declare he is a Democrat?
Actually, he only commuted his sentence, he wasn’t even pardoned, which is the real irony. He is still convicted, but will serve no time behind bars. But I do like what is unfolding- Lindsey said Mueller can testify before the Senate. Gee- Rodger Stone was convicted for lying to Congress. Everyone got their popcorn?
Dump him from the GOP….
Abolish the 17th Amendment and Utah would recall Mittens in a Salt Lake City second.
Mitt Romney lost the election. He will never be President. That is good because he clearly prefers that life in the swamp to life in Trumps USA. With Covid 19, the cancel culture, the defunding of the police and so many strange outcomes for people defending their homes and lives, you would think that Romney would realize that the American people need leadership working together. He is a Democrat no matter what anyone or any authority says. A truly spoiled, selfish American.
Why doesn’t Romney just go sit on the Dem side of the Senate instead of continue his charade as a Republican? It’s now obvious that just like McCain, he ran to be a gracious loser as the Repub presidential candidate. Their Obama-love with not a single criticism of the guy remaking America into a socialist swamp and their hate-on for Trump prove they’re Dem stooges.
I’m sure that the left sees Romney as yet another useful idiot. I see him as just an idiot, that would like to play spoiler. RNC needs to revoke his membership card.
Birds of a feather……. Romney is a Democrat and takes the side of the Democrats. Trump has pardoned/commuted 11 people thus far in his presidency. Barack Obama pardoned/commuted 1715 people including terrorists, murders, etc……. Why all of a sudden is the MSM making a big deal out of this when they didn’t when Obama was president? We all know that answer.
“Barack Obama pardoned/commuted 1715 people including terrorists, murders, etc.”
I would love to see a pie chart broken out by… (it’s gotta be something bad to be in prison!)
– Terrorists
– Murderers
– Assaulters
– Burglers
– Drug dealers
– 2 or more of any of the above,
There has got to be a social scientist out there that has this data.
Half-wit Mitt dumbs down again on President Donald J. Trump. Dumborat wannabe beloved in ********** then goes and runs for President as a member of the party he hates then gets elected Utah senator pretending to be a Republican.This is a clown who has no loyalty , no scruples and no honesty in him. The party really needs to get Mitty-boy outta the Senate ASAP.