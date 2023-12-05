Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is taking heat from Newsmax and grassroots conservatives for reaching out to leftwing networks to host the GOP presidential debates. Rather than negotiating with Newsmax, McDaniel will go with far left News Nation for the fourth debate.
The third GOP presidential debate was hosted by NBC News and drew poor reviews on the questions being asked of the candidates. Rather than turn to a conservative outlet for the fourth debate, McDaniel has doubled down and will continue the leftwing trend.
A number of new covid 19 mask studies tell us what we already know. Plus, Democrat radical Pramila Jayapal doubles down on Hamas.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
This dimwit is intentionally trying to undermine the republican party
Right out of Biden;s playbook of rewarding your enemies and punishing those who support you. No wonder her record of lost elections of key Congressional and execultive office positions coninues to loom again over the upcoming 2024 elections. Her uncle Mitt must be proud of her. Get her out of the way before she does even more damage.
Makes you wonder, HOW SHE GOT selected to be the CHAIR of the RNC..
Yawn! No one watches it anyway.
Trump will be on Hanity tonight.
See what viewership he gets compared to the “Presidential” Debates.
The RNC is sad and pathetic.
Just the RINO 5th columnist party implants like the Romney crime family whose undermining tactics resemble more like a Biden than a Reagan. Tell me who your left wing friends are and I’ll tell you what you are,,,,,,,definitely not a Republican.