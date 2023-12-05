Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is taking heat from Newsmax and grassroots conservatives for reaching out to leftwing networks to host the GOP presidential debates. Rather than negotiating with Newsmax, McDaniel will go with far left News Nation for the fourth debate.

The third GOP presidential debate was hosted by NBC News and drew poor reviews on the questions being asked of the candidates. Rather than turn to a conservative outlet for the fourth debate, McDaniel has doubled down and will continue the leftwing trend.

A number of new covid 19 mask studies tell us what we already know. Plus, Democrat radical Pramila Jayapal doubles down on Hamas.

