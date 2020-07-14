Passing Blame A.F. Branco | Jul 14, 2020 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 18 votes. Please wait... Share:
Not just him but every socialist pseudo-intellectual who believed arrogantly that they were smarter than Trump. And smarter than a few thousand years of civilization dealing with criminals. They aren’t. They’re quite stupid, and even more stupid for thinking they were smart.
Rudy Giuliani said the other day he wasn’t very hopeful for NYC. He had already learned the lesson of Broken Window Theory decades ago and now these self-important fools have forgotten the key to low crime rates.
There had been riots before, and Mayor Dinkins used the “let them vent a little” approach, which led to greater and greater riots. This was because for the criminal it’s the same as the “test the leash” approach. If I can get away with A, then I might be able to get away with A plus 1. Let’s find out.
Giuliani began ticketing people for very minor offenses, so the criminals knew they’d never be able to get away with bigger crimes. Yes it was a hassle but it’s also a hassle when a little girl is walking down the street with her dad and some guy in a car shoots her dad right there in broad daylight. Congratulations honey, you’re an orphan. But aren’t you glad you don’t have to deal with Stop and Frisk? Yay!
We have laws, because people won’t police themselves. Especially not in this postmodern world where God is assumed to be a myth. People become animals, as evidenced by their beastly behavior for the last month or more.