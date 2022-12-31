As 2022 comes to a close, who would you rank as the biggest political losers of the year? There are many choices on both sides of the political spectrum. Would Liz Cheney and Tony Fauci make your list?

From Drag Queen story hour to Big Tech revelations of censorship, 2022 had it all. Will conservatives be able to fight back in 2023 or will the radical left become even more entrenched?

Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats get a pass on lying. Plus, Time Magazine says that physical fitness is racist.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

