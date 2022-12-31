As 2022 comes to a close, who would you rank as the biggest political losers of the year? There are many choices on both sides of the political spectrum. Would Liz Cheney and Tony Fauci make your list?
From Drag Queen story hour to Big Tech revelations of censorship, 2022 had it all. Will conservatives be able to fight back in 2023 or will the radical left become even more entrenched?
Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats get a pass on lying. Plus, Time Magazine says that physical fitness is racist.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Will conservatives be able to fight back in 2023 or will the radical left become even more entrenched?
Using ‘conservatives’ and ‘fighting back’ in the same sentence seems comical.
Tantamount to saying ‘Democrat’ and ‘patriotic American’.
Anyway on the top of my list… The American People. For having to suffer through yet another year of incompetence and treason by the UniParty. Clearly we are made to pay the price for the current political environment.
Conservative PEOPLE are fighting back all over the place.. So-called conservative politicians, not so much.
Joe Biden tops my list.
Conservatives have always been able to fight back—and they always should have. It is time ti stop acting like the Lion in the Wizard of Oz and show some tenacity.
The biggest losers this year are American sanity, success, and moral integrity, making WE THE PEOPLE the biggest losers in what appears to be self-chosen elected failure, but since no nation’s people can collectively be that stupid to chose to elect losers to govern over them, it is pure proof that another election was stolen along with our ability to Make American Great Again as winners. Who invites a criminal into their own house to get away free of punishment? A totally indoctrinated mind manipulated person or people who can no longer tell winners from losers where self-chosen, self-inflicted pain surrounded by fear, is the new safe zone of personal and national security. If not stopped soon, this will not end well.
I have to agree with Falsi and Cheney. Sun Of Thunder is 1000% correct with Slo Joe. I would definitely include Perloser and Harris. That’s my list of five big losers (not just political but in general).
Winner, = ELON MUSK!