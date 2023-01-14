Joe Biden’s mess with classified documents is getting worse. Now, a new set of classified documents was found in the garage of Biden’s Delaware home. Biden suggested it was no big deal, because the documents were next to his Corvette, and he kept the garage locked. Seriously?
Hunter Biden has also been listed as an owner of that house. Did he access the classified files? Will the media pursue this story like they did against former President Trump?
ESPN is being sued over COVID vaccine mandates. Plus, the left’s obsession with race continues.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
