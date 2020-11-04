Trump vs Biden… but who won the 2020 Election? Americans are still waiting to know the answer in the race for the White House. Joe Biden claims he will win Pennsylvania. President Trump is questioning why states like Georgia and North Carolina weren’t called for the Trump campaign. Who will win when all the votes are counted? And… should all the mail in ballots that haven’t been properly verified and arrived late be counted at all?
There is a lot of chaos, and legal challenges have already begun. Votes should be in by Election Day, and the American people should know the winner that night. That’s how things should work!
We’ll review the electoral map, plus, take a look at yesterday’s coverage.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
When will we know?
When the Left have finished flooding the polls with fake mail in ballots. Then and only then will they ‘call’ the election.
And who is running the election ? The same people who run your schools, media, social media and basically everything else.
100 stars, you nailed it! For anybody still wondering, yes, it really is that simple!
This is what they just done in Wisconsin. NOON< trump was Ahead by over a hundred thousand votes. NOW AT 4pm, he's lost the state?
MOST DEFINITELY they have stolen it.
There needs to be a FEDERAL LAW stating that if you don’t cast your ballot IN PERSON at early voting or on election day, absentee/mail-in ballots need to be RECEIVED by poll closing on the DAY OF the election. Anything received or “found” AFTER THAT should be thrown out, no matter WHO the vote was for. It should be strictly enforced and people should TAKE RESPONSIBILITY for their own behavior! If you’re going to go to the trouble of voting early, you should be RESPONSIBLE enough to get the ballot mailed or dropped off ON TIME – and that includes mailing it EARLY ENOUGH for the Pony Express to deliver it! Good grief – in most states, can’t you request an absentee ballot WEEKS before the election?? And that isn’t enough time?!!?!? I feel like I’m watching a bunch of Kindergarten kids who need to be reminded to do the important things instead of adults over the age of 18 who should KNOW BETTER. Nope, nobody wants to be mature and act like civil adults nor do they want to play FAIR. I have to say that this is NOT America’s finest moment. Go stand in the corner, y’all.
Which is why i keep advocating, ONLY IN PERSON VOTING, unless disabled or military, then absentee is ok. NONE OF THIS MASS MAIL IN voting.. period.