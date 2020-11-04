Trump vs Biden… but who won the 2020 Election? Americans are still waiting to know the answer in the race for the White House. Joe Biden claims he will win Pennsylvania. President Trump is questioning why states like Georgia and North Carolina weren’t called for the Trump campaign. Who will win when all the votes are counted? And… should all the mail in ballots that haven’t been properly verified and arrived late be counted at all?

There is a lot of chaos, and legal challenges have already begun. Votes should be in by Election Day, and the American people should know the winner that night. That’s how things should work!

We’ll review the electoral map, plus, take a look at yesterday’s coverage.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

