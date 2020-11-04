President Trump claimed Wednesday that “surprise ballot dumps” were killing his chances of winning reelection as Joe Biden edged ahead in key states.
After ‘prematurely’ claiming victory after midnight, Trump angrily accused Democrats of engineering a massive turnaround while he slept.
“They started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE,” Trump tweeted.
Biden took the lead early Wednesday in states that would give him 270 electoral college votes and a victory in the Titanic battle for the White House.
Trump cast suspicion on the latest voting results because most of the battleground states are run by Democrats.
“How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?” Trump asked.
Welcome to the People's Democratic Republic of Michiganzuela where, mysteriously, every single mail-in vote of the 100,000+ that was counted all went to Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/cJbuD8mUN2
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 4, 2020
So while everyone was asleep and after everyone went home, Democrats in Michigan magically found a trove of 138,339 votes, and all 138,339 of those "votes" magically went to Biden? That doesn't look suspicious at all. https://t.co/6w1MFoVhfg
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020
Trump has repeatedly decried the impact of mail-in votes, which he believes are tainted and subject to fraud, although there is no evidence of that.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many Democrats opted to vote by mail.
That led some states to log big leads for Trump when polls closed Tuesday and Election Day in person votes were tallied. Biden roared back to grab the lead in battleground states like Wisconsin and Michigan.
What?!? https://t.co/B3YQ1xdpdY
— Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 4, 2020
every single mail-in vote of the 100,000+ that was counted all went to Joe Biden
Enough ! Shut this down !!
Oh please. How do you know that “every single mail-in vote” went to Biden? You don’t, no one does.
Most of them probably are, however, for the simple reason that Dems disproportionately voted early out of more fear of Covid than Republicans, because Trump said not to worry, and only Republicans believed him.
Perfectly reasonable explanation, except that the disparity was driven by Trump himself, who is now scrambling for conspiracy theories to toss out hundreds of thousands of perfectly legal ballots.
Sorry, it’s his own damn fault for those results. They’re not fraudulent, they’re the result of Trump’s own hysterical behavior. Birds coming home to roost and all that.
How do they know? Maybe because they’ve been counted.
Because, the Republican mail-in votes were found in the trash or floating down the river.
WHEN THE STATS SHow every vote went to biden, SOMETHING IS obviously up. NO WAY IN HELL, everyone who voted by mail, went for just ONE candidate.. NO WAY.
It is a Statistical impossibility.
lie cheat steal kill slander ruin lives all to destroy a great nation.
say goodbye to your bibles and your churches the usa is heading to becoming soddom and gomorah.
may god help us .
It appears that since the media and the left can’t be controlled by the republican party, it’s now up to the veteran patriots to take this country to where it belongs. Just remember all of the military that will be called out to stop civil unrest all took a oath just like every other lying democrat. Tell me, who in this country honors an oath ?
More and more, i am wondering, if ANYONE does…
WE are literally watching an election being STOLEN by fraud, and no one is up in arms over it, other than keyboard warriors here..
I don’t know what happened? I went to sleep and woke up in a 3rd world country!
Really Paul? Did ya sleep for 12 years? A blind man could’ve seen it coming.
I was watching from 11am to just past 1.. Saw biden DOWN BY a good 200k.. THEN HE all of a sudden wins the state, by 21k, just past 4pm?? Something stinks to high hell.
Thanks to the Democrats, the United States has become a 3rd-world country as far as elections are concerned. If a ballot is not received by the election committee by the time the polling places close in any particular location closes, it should not be counted. Voters have ample time after receiving their ballots to fill it in return it on time. It’s an embarrassment that in some states/counties, in-person voting wasn’t even an option. It should be the ONLY option unless a person has a valid reason that he/she is not able to vote in person, and federal elections in every state and county should have to follow the same nation-wide rules.
On another subject, something that I’ve been thinking about a lot lately is if it would be possible to get a nation-wide ballot initiative that would make it a felony for any candidate for any political office to knowingly make false or misleading statements about his/her political opponents or their families; knowingly make false or out of context claims that alter the meaning of what a political opponent has said or done; knowingly misrepresent his/her own political agenda in political ads; directly organize or influence any get-out-the-vote campaigns. This would also apply to any person directly employed by, or performing volunteer work in support of, a candidate’s election campaign or committee.
But I suppose the Democrats would say those would all be a violation of free speech.
banna republic also
Unfortunately, this is playing out almost exactly as I predicted 3 months ago. I said that by late election night, the race would be very tight. Then within a day or so thousands of uncounted ballots would mysteriously appear as if by magic! And those new ballots would be largely for slo joe & his ho!
Shezam! It’s mysterious! It’s magical! It’s BALLOT FRAUD!
Personally, I think that a person should have to pass a basic civics test before being allowed to vote. Also, maybe the Electoral College should be restructured to be one vote per state.
I am so sick of this effing s**t! It’s so funny how people treat us in Oklahoma like we’re merely some type of barefoot, toothless hillbillies in “fly-over country”. I was tempted to do this; and, I so wish I had. I thought of taking a video of my sliding my big computerized ballot into our new digital voting machines (we sold the previous digital self-counting machines to another state–where I’m sure they aren’t hillbillies); and, then posting it online to show the rest of the country How It’s Done! Since I moved back home 30 years ago that’s always been the case. My vote was counted upon entering the machine. Our state is one of the very first to turn in our results because of this. We also have mandatory voter I.D. (driver’s license por moi) that is checked against your name on the voter rolls. My parents used to volunteer at the polls. At the end of the evening, they had to count nothing! When all precincts are in, we’re pretty much done. Usually around 8:00pm. How freaking hard is that?!?!?! And that boys and girls should be the way the entire country does it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Oh crap … I think I lost my hanging chad.