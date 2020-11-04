President Trump claimed Wednesday that “surprise ballot dumps” were killing his chances of winning reelection as Joe Biden edged ahead in key states.

After ‘prematurely’ claiming victory after midnight, Trump angrily accused Democrats of engineering a massive turnaround while he slept.

“They started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE,” Trump tweeted.

Biden took the lead early Wednesday in states that would give him 270 electoral college votes and a victory in the Titanic battle for the White House.

Trump cast suspicion on the latest voting results because most of the battleground states are run by Democrats.

“How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?” Trump asked.

Welcome to the People's Democratic Republic of Michiganzuela where, mysteriously, every single mail-in vote of the 100,000+ that was counted all went to Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/cJbuD8mUN2 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 4, 2020

So while everyone was asleep and after everyone went home, Democrats in Michigan magically found a trove of 138,339 votes, and all 138,339 of those "votes" magically went to Biden? That doesn't look suspicious at all. https://t.co/6w1MFoVhfg — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

Trump has repeatedly decried the impact of mail-in votes, which he believes are tainted and subject to fraud, although there is no evidence of that.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many Democrats opted to vote by mail.

That led some states to log big leads for Trump when polls closed Tuesday and Election Day in person votes were tallied. Biden roared back to grab the lead in battleground states like Wisconsin and Michigan.

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.