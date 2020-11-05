More! We need more! Tom Stiglich | Nov 5, 2020 | News | 4 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 15 votes. Please wait... Share:
Every election cycle.
We need a bunch of people in prison. Seriously.
I have no doubt in my mind, that the uncontrolled mail in voting scheme was and is another traitorous Con by the dishonorable, dishonest, traitorous Democrats.
These Democrat Corruption, Cons, Deceptions, Crimes will continue until the Republicans grow some balls and hold all corrupt professional politicians accountable for their crimes and corruption.
Of Course it was done with the Great ScamDemic as a Smoke Screen!! and everybody feel for it with their stupid idiotic mask on!! I called this the day the Great ScamDemic started!! Anybody Notice how COVID-19 is not an issue anymore after November 3rd? People need to trade in their faith in God for their faith in Government once and for all!! Jesus is the same Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow!!
Meant to say Faith in Government for Faith in God!!