With the dust starting to settle on most of the 2022 midterm elections, a key question arises in the Republican Party. Is it time for new leadership? Under the guidance of the McTrio — McConnell, McCarthy, and McDaniel — Republicans continue to fall short, but will they hold on to their positions?
Mitch McConnell is hoping to serve once again as Senate Republican Leader. Kevin McCarthy has his eyes on speaker of the House. Ronna McDaniel is the chairman of the RNC. Are they the ones to move the Republican Party forward?
Joe Biden played young voters for chumps in 2022. Plus, more woke advertisers are pulling the plug on Elon Musk’s Twitter
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Out with the old, In with the new, or you just get more of Einstein’s definition of insanity, and your own debilitating case of Trump Derangement syndrome. SIck DeSantis, the Praying Mantis on them and he will eat the Democrats alive. His prayers have power.
Mantis’s eat spiders and locusts, alive,,,, political or otherwise.
YES IT IS Time to move on from the old rinos, WHICH ALL THREE OF THEM are!
So good to have you back! Appreciate the comments on the electionn.
The Republican Party leadership in Congress are NON-Leaders, They are passive wimps, non fighters, allowing the treasonous, unlawful, destructive, unethical, immoral, socialist Democrat Party to do anything they want to do. Without holding this Democrat Party’s elite accountable for their un-constitutional and un-lawful actions and agendas! 🙁 🙁 🙁
We do not need these wimpy Nancyboys and RINOs in the Republican Party. The Republican Party needs fighters like Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott leading our country against our enemies, Russia, China, Iran and the U.S. Democrat Party.
WHICH To me, means when THOSE THREE are in power, the dems MAY AS WELL STILL be in the majority…
Welcome back Bobby!
Get rid of McConnell for God’s sake. Jim Jorden for Speaker of the House, Republicans must do a better job with early voters. Follow Florida’s lead.on election laws.
Focusing on show up voters and ignoring the early and mail-in voters is like showing up with a knife for a gunfight at the OK Corral.
Jim Jorden for Speaker of the House!