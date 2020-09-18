Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to think she will be puppet master if Joe Biden were to be elected president following the 2020 elections. AOC said in an interview that she felt Biden could be pushed in a more progressive direction (far leftwing policies). AOC’s comments certainly fall in line with others who view Joe Biden as an empty suit.

Joe Biden doesn’t even know if it’s a Harris Biden ticket or a Biden Harris ticket, and AOC is ready to pull those puppet strings!

The political leadership in Nashville is under fire for withholding key information from the public about coronavirus. Plus, Hershel Walker calls out NFL players and coaches over Black Lives Matter.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel