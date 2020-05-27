White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany fired back at Chris Wallace and other critics from the media regarding her press conference in which she told reporters to do their jobs. After taking questions regarding the coronavirus outbreak and reopening churches, McEnany suggested reporters look into Barack Obama’s corruption regarding Michael Flynn. Fox News’ Chris Wallace went after McEnany during his Fox News Sunday program, and McEnany fired right back!

Blue states are pushing for widespread mail-in voting, and President Trump has taken to Twitter to express his outrage. Trump’s tweets were labeled misleading, but the person in charge of the Twitter thought police is an anti-Trump leftist.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

