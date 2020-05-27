Some big names on the left have gotten by in the past, based on a presumption of “pedigree and credentials” by which they vigorously promote themselves. But as the current discourse in America heats up, they reveal their true beings. And the picture isn’t pretty.

Chris Wallace of Fox News is one of those. With each passing day, he and his kind are revealed to be disingenuous sources of leftist Democrat propaganda, the epitome of Fake News. This past Sunday, in a whining rant against White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Wallace sank to a new and truly pitiful low.

From Fox News Sunday

“If Kayleigh McEnany had told Sam Donaldson and me what questions we should ask, that would not have gone well.”–Chris Wallace, May 24, 2020

First, consider that in the face of the horrendous and treasonous corruption currently being exposed at the highest levels of the Obama Administration, Wallace opted to devote air time to his outrage over McEnany’s bold move to expose the total duplicity of White House “Reporters” who refused to cover any aspect of Obama criminality. Instead, he got his feelings hurt over the fact that she was telling reporters how to do their jobs.

Clearly, the real abuses of power by Obama and his underlings are of no interest to Wallace and his kind. He was just incensed that McEnany doesn’t hold himself and the rest of the leftist Fake News cabal in high enough esteem.

Then, instead of behaving as the vaunted news “professional,” Wallace wallowed in self-aggrandizing pablum, assuring everyone that had he and fellow old-timer Sam Donaldson been there, they would not have put up with her apparent insolence. In the face of the grave danger that a weaponized DOJ and FBI pose to every decent and honest American, this what Wallace and his fellow media narcissists deem to be “newsworthy.”

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.