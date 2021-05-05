What does Joe Biden actually believe about masks and the coronavirus vaccine? His messaging is all over the place. One day, Biden is wearing a mask while outdoors and alone, and the next day, he’s taking a picture with 96-year-old Jimmy Carter with no mask. Biden is not following the CDC guidelines, but tells America to follow the CDC guidelines.
During a recent visit, Joe and Jill Biden posed with Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter. No masks were worn, but as soon as Joe Biden stepped outside in front of the media, his mask went back on.
Liz Cheney appears to be going, going, gone from her House leadership position. Plus, the CIA gets woke with its new recruitment video.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Hey Joe, I thought one had to wear masks indoors when visiting senior citizens, like the Carters. Then of course, when you walked out the Carter’s home, you put your mask on. Joe, you are not “following the science” that comes out of your criminal mouth!!!!!
It appears to me that Biden was photoshopped in. See the rough edges of his arm next to Mrs. Carter and his size.
This is someone trying to make him look bigger than life.
Jimmy Carter is 5′ 10″. According to this picture Jill Biden is over 8 feet tall, as is her husband. Who did they have photoshop this pic, a four year old??