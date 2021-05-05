What does Joe Biden actually believe about masks and the coronavirus vaccine? His messaging is all over the place. One day, Biden is wearing a mask while outdoors and alone, and the next day, he’s taking a picture with 96-year-old Jimmy Carter with no mask. Biden is not following the CDC guidelines, but tells America to follow the CDC guidelines.

During a recent visit, Joe and Jill Biden posed with Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter. No masks were worn, but as soon as Joe Biden stepped outside in front of the media, his mask went back on.

Liz Cheney appears to be going, going, gone from her House leadership position. Plus, the CIA gets woke with its new recruitment video.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

