Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) spoke at a virtual meeting of the Democratic Socialists of America and revealed three key lessons in socialism. She talked about the coronavirus outbreak, the Green New Deal, Medicare for all, and other leftwing programs. AOC also revealed, in this day of unemployment and a sinking economy, the steps or lessons, people can follow to implement socialist policies. As she joins in the chorus for a rent strike or perhaps even a general strike, AOC’s ultimate plan, like that of all socialists, is control.

Texas salon owner Shelley Luther received some good news on Thursday regarding her stay in jail. Luther was arrested for reopening her business. The DOJ has decided to drop its case against Gen. Michael Flynn, because new evidence shows that he should not have been investigated in the first place.

