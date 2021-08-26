Joe Biden is sticking to his August 31st deadline for removing all Americans from Afghanistan, partly because the Taliban is demanding so. The Taliban says that any delays will be met with “consequences.” Yet, Biden, Jake Sullivan, and others know that thousands of Americans remain. Will Americans be left behind?

Joe Biden refused to answer any questions during his latest press conference including whether U.S. forces would stay until all Americans are evacuated. The Kabul, Afghanistan airport is surrounded by the Taliban. What will happen next?

The Taliban could soon be fighting us with our own weapons. Plus, the Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel