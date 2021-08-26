Joe Biden is sticking to his August 31st deadline for removing all Americans from Afghanistan, partly because the Taliban is demanding so. The Taliban says that any delays will be met with “consequences.” Yet, Biden, Jake Sullivan, and others know that thousands of Americans remain. Will Americans be left behind?
Joe Biden refused to answer any questions during his latest press conference including whether U.S. forces would stay until all Americans are evacuated. The Kabul, Afghanistan airport is surrounded by the Taliban. What will happen next?
The Taliban could soon be fighting us with our own weapons. Plus, the Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
This man and the entire Democrat Party are in serious need of a BACKBONE ! They are pathetically weak on Foreign Affairs, and we have LOST the respect of all of our Allies by this fiasco. When you receive a WARNING about the DANGER in early July, and completely ignore, and disregard the warning, you create a catastrophe, and that is what Biden, Blinken, and the whole Democrat Administration did !
Trump was impeached on false allegations, yet this incompetent traitor goes unscathed.
The only reason that nothing will ever be done to quid-pro-joe is because he is a DEMONcrat and Demons protect their own and in many cases eat their own, but impeach the guy that will never happen, as nasty pislousi said only repubs can be impeached.
Frail and confused Joe Biden’s humiliating capitulation to the Taliban terrorists is a defeat that will seriously damage America’s prestige abroad, alienate our allies, embolden our enemies, and make the world a much more dangerous place for freedom-loving people of all nationalities. In just eight months in office, Biden and his administration have inflicted more damage on America than any Islamic terrorist group could ever do.
And the guy is not finished yet, remember at this time in PRESIDENT TRUMPS admin the speaker of the house was calling for not just his resignation but it was calling for the use of the 25th amendment as well yet we have heard nothing but crickets as of yet on the subject.
You had best believe that neither Ronald Regan nor Donald Trump would never have allowed such a thing to happen.
Impeach Biden
“Joe Biden refused to answer any questions during his latest press conference including whether U.S. forces would stay until all Americans are evacuated. The Kabul, Afghanistan airport is surrounded by the Taliban. What will happen next?”
Maybe the Democrats puppet president Biden
should ask President Donald Trump for help. 🙂
Hey Joe, we had General George Patton and then we have you, Joe, an inept dementia ridden clown who needs his basement as a safe space. Joe who capitulates to terrorists.
Bad news, folks:
BREAKING NEWS Defense official says U.S. casualties confirmed in Kabul airport attack
Impeach Biden
You know this p.o.s. is going to come up smelling like roses in a couple of months for doing this.