In The Sewer A.F. Branco | May 28, 2020 | Cartoons
The Left is incapable of checking facts. If they were really interested in the truth, they would leave the Dem Party. It’s all built on lies and corruption.
John 8:44-45
[44] Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
[45] And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not.
That they are loyal to their father the devil is a fact they can’t uncheck. Everything they do promotes evil, confusion, disruption, injustice, hatred, division, and evil.
We owe a great debt to Pres Trump. He has made it quite easy to spot these people. They’re called never-Trumpers. Trump has taken such a forceful stand for good, that all manner of evil creature has slithered out from beneath the rocks to attack him. Those who oppose Trump are evil. That is the litmus test.