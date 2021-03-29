Joe Biden snubbed Fox News during his disastrous press conference. Biden managed to call on all the major liberal networks thanks to his cheat sheet, but he left Fox News out of the line up. Fox News’ Peter Doocy fired back at White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki who failed, once again, to answer a direct question.

With everything that is happening regarding the border crisis, the Biden administration is going out of its way to protect Joe Biden from any questioning that isn’t strictly scripted and leftwing. Is this openness and transparency?

GOP senators visited the border, and the revelations are just disgusting. Plus, the Georgia legislature passed new election laws that have the Democrats in a meltdown.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel