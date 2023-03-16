Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the entire Biden family are now being investigated by the House Oversight Committee for influence pedaling and other crimes. Newly obtained bank records show direct payments from individuals associated with the Chinese Communist Party to members of the Biden family.

Hunter Biden’s laptop revealed scores of shady business deals. Joe Biden used influence to get Hunter Biden appointed to the board of Burisma Holdings in Ukraine. What else will the committee discover?

A Christian high school gets banned from activities for not being woke. Plus, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says lockdown rules may have gone too far.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

