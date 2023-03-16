Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the entire Biden family are now being investigated by the House Oversight Committee for influence pedaling and other crimes. Newly obtained bank records show direct payments from individuals associated with the Chinese Communist Party to members of the Biden family.
Hunter Biden’s laptop revealed scores of shady business deals. Joe Biden used influence to get Hunter Biden appointed to the board of Burisma Holdings in Ukraine. What else will the committee discover?
A Christian high school gets banned from activities for not being woke. Plus, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says lockdown rules may have gone too far.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
One can choose to identify with being a duck if they like, act like a duck, walk like a duck and quack like a duck.
But don’t try and convince others that you were born with duck genes, just to try and justify your degenerate behavior.
“Are you going to believe me, the corrupt, dishonest, immoral, woke, puppet president Joe Biden or God and your lying eyes?”
Genesis 1:27 So God created mankind in his own image,
Genesis 5:1-2 When God created mankind, he made them in the likeness of God.
And when the banking records reveal an anti-Christ image of money laundered lies, Democrat party deceptions and Hunter Biden bought debaucheries, just manufacture a banking crisis that causes those banks and all the evidence of their devilish financial malfeasances and dishonest deeds to just disappear and stick THE PEOPLE with the bill. “Their craft and power are great, and armed with cruel hate, on earth is not their equal” from those who dwell and run presidential election campaigns from underground bunkers and bilious Biden basements of buffoonery, which when questioned by an informed media they just ignore the questions, attack the questioner, blame Trump, or play deaf as if they lost their hearing which miraculously recovers when the messenger with the laundered money arrives at their backdoors for the planned political payoff.
Right now, no matter HOW MUCH DIRT we get on them, released, i STILL FEAR NOT A ONE will even get Charged with a crime, let alone be punished..
The Dirty Lowdown
For those who believe in transgender travesties and being woke, they don’t give a whit about any children of any age.