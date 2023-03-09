America is at the tipping point, or, at least, the country should be. Three dramatic events have shown Americans that the Democrats, media, and big tech will collude to push a leftwing narrative and suppress opposition. Have Americans had enough?

Hunter Biden’s laptop story, the COVID lab leak theory, and the January 6th video footage all paint a picture of a leftist power elite that is bent on control of the American people. Three major events which all point to suppression of America’s freedoms at the highest levels.

The crisis at the southern border keeps getting worse. Plus, the residents of East Palestine, Ohio continue to face harmful air and water conditions.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

