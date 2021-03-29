Following a bombshell scandal just before the 2020 election, Hunter Biden’s name virtually vanished from the media since his father took office.

In case you forgot, here are a few key words: CCP, Ukraine, Burisma, laptop, Tony Bobulinski, illicit foreign business, you get the idea.

Despite the month of silence, a new report surfaced Thursday, bringing Hunter right back into the spotlight.

In October of 2018, Hunter and Hallie Biden  the widow of Beau, who Hunter dated after his brother’s death  were involved in a bizarre incident in which Hallie took Hunter’s gun and threw it in a trash can behind a grocery store. Upon returning to retrieve it, she discovered it had vanished, thus prompting a law enforcement investigation.

Delaware police began investigating, concerned that the trash can was across from a high school and that the missing gun could be used in a crime, Politico reports.

A curious thing happened at the time: Secret Service agents went to the store where Hunter purchased the gun, asking for the paperwork involving the sale. The owner refused to hand it over, suspecting that the Secret Service officers wanted to hide Hunter’s ownership of the missing gun in case it were to be involved in a crime.

However, the Secret Service says it has no record of its agents investigating the incident, and of course, Joe Biden has no recollection either. Any involvement by the Secret Service on behalf of the Biden family or on its own initiative would be inappropriate interference in an incident that was already being investigated by Delaware State Police with the involvement of the FBI, according to law enforcement officials.

“U.S. Secret Service records confirm that the agency did not provide protection to any member of the Biden family in 2018, and that the Secret Service had no involvement in this alleged incident,” a spokesperson said.

A few days later, a man who frequently collects recyclable items from the trash can returned the gun, and the incident didn’t result in any charges or arrests.

The incident occured after Hunter’s administrative discharge from the Naval Reserves for his positive cocaine test. He and his family members have frequently spoken out about his history of drug use, but never mentioned ownership of any weapons.

As reported by Politico, it all began when Hallie searched Hunter’s car because of “suspicions she had.” Sure enough, she found a .38 revolver in the truck.

When a police officer asked Hunter at the scene whether the gun had been used in a crime, the officer reported that Hunter “became very agitated with me and asked me if I was intentionally trying to make him mad,” according to the report.

When the officer asked Hunter whether he had been doing drugs or drinking heavily, he responded, “Listen, it isn’t like that. I think she believes I was gonna kill myself,” according to the report.

Ironically enough, the report comes as Joe Biden pushes for Congress to enact stricter gun laws, which would likely affect someone like his son, Hunter, who has a history of drug abuse.

