Joe Biden scored more election victories on Tuesday, the same day as he had a meltdown with a potential Michigan voter. Exit polls show that Democrats don’t like either Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden, and President Trump sends markets up with proposed tax relief. All that and more on today’s show!

What is going on with Joe Biden. On Tuesday, during a tour and a confrontation with an autoworker, Biden said he was going to “take the guy outside.” Seriously? Biden threatened to fight the potential voter over the man’s questioning on the Second Amendment. Then, later on Tuesday night, Biden told a group of supporters that America needs steady, reassuring leadership. Hmmmmmm.

Exit polls show that Democrat voters aren’t enthusiastic about either of the top two Democrat contenders for the presidency. On the other hand, President Trump enjoys a 95% approval rating among Republicans.

Nancy Pelosi blasted President Trump’s payroll tax cut proposal, even though she praised similar actions of Barack Obama.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)