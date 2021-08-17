Joe Biden has been forced out of hiding. While the Taliban is moving across Afghanistan, and American lives are in danger, Joe Biden went on vacation. He stayed silent and hidden while Afghanistan’s capital city came under seige. Biden finally emerged due to mounting pressure to show some kind of leadership.

Nations across the world are criticizing Biden for his handling of the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Even the leftwing media are shocked. Should Joe Biden resign?

Former President Trump calls on Biden to resign in disgrace. Plus, illegal border crossers are being shipped from the border into the U.S. without proper testing.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

