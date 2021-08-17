Joe Biden has been forced out of hiding. While the Taliban is moving across Afghanistan, and American lives are in danger, Joe Biden went on vacation. He stayed silent and hidden while Afghanistan’s capital city came under seige. Biden finally emerged due to mounting pressure to show some kind of leadership.
Nations across the world are criticizing Biden for his handling of the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Even the leftwing media are shocked. Should Joe Biden resign?
Former President Trump calls on Biden to resign in disgrace. Plus, illegal border crossers are being shipped from the border into the U.S. without proper testing.
Hey Joe, all of the taxpayer money that went to Afghanistan for gender studies. How did that work out for you and Lindsey Graham? Of course, how did that work out for the taxpayer? Over 20 years of so called military action in a country that is tribal. What a joke. Of course General Milley is only worried about the “rage” of white supremacists in our Country. This is the garbage we have in Washington, the Joe Bidens, the Lindsey Grahams and the Mark Milleys of the world. It is no wonder our Country is a mess.
Lindsey Grahams of the. ” Rino. ” Republican Party, ” Elections have Consequences , ” LET ME SAY THIS ABOUT THAT AND I was for Iit,, Before I was Agaiinst It.. “
For America it is merely humiliation, for these folks it is quite literally their heads.
These circumstances are usually the ones where we are flying into, to provide aid, comfort, supplies, and protection.
Saigon, Beirut, Mogadishu, and now Kabul; once again the vaunted American military is bum-rushed out of town, by a rag tag bunch of pajama clad sneaker shod troglodytes.
Why should we be surprised. Biden and his ilk have already surrendered American cities to lawless thugs, why shouldn’t we expect the same treatment for foreign countries and allies.
Biden bin Hidin
“Nations across the world are criticizing Biden for his handling of the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Even the leftwing media are shocked. Should Joe Biden resign?” Do you seriously have to pose that question?
He is an illegitimate President in the first place. You see why this guy had to steal the election because, as misinformed as a lot of voters are, I would like to think that there isn’t enough who would vote this fraud into office. And, yeah—nations around the world are watching alright—and they probably aren’t thinking very complimentary thoughts.