Joe Biden told a nationwide TV audience yesterday that the horrifying scenes in Kabul, with desperate refugees fleeing the rule of a resurgent Taliban, isn’t his fault. He also says he won’t “shrink from my share of responsibility for where we are today.” Look up cognitive dissonance in the dictionary.
The problem, Biden explained, is that the Afghan army that we and our allies stood up, fell down the moment the U.S. troops pulled back and the Afghan government hightailed it out of the country. Fair enough: How can we fight their war if they won’t even fight it themselves?
But what Biden fails to face candidly is why the withdrawal had to be so chaotic, so seemingly haphazard, risking the lives of those who helped America fight its longest war. That was transparently a failure of planning and intelligence and leadership.
It’s not that we left Afghanistan. It’s the grossly incompetent way we left!
– President Donald J. Trump
In making the broader case against staying in that dysfunctional land for another five or 10 or 20 years, Biden could have cited one of his predecessors on a different war: “We are not about to send American boys nine or 10,000 miles away from home to do what Asian boys ought to be doing for themselves.” Of course, Lyndon Johnson said that two weeks before his 1964 election, then soon enough sent huge numbers of American boys to Vietnam to fight.
Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness. Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much,” – George and Laura Bush.
But like Vietnam, the Afghanistan war is ending, and in much the same way with us closing our embassy and flying away, leaving terrified people to the mercy of the conquering enemy. For that it’s impossible to blame the weak will of the Afghan forces, or Ashraf Ghani, who was Afghan president before he skipped out. Ghani wanted to avoid the fate of Najibullah, the Soviet-installed Afghan president who didn’t escape when the Taliban conquered the country the first time in the 1990s. Najibullah was caught, tortured, castrated and dragged to death behind a Jeep.
America is right to leave. “The buck stops with me,” said the president. Hold him to his word.
Biden is going back to Camp David after this speech. pic.twitter.com/JSvhHZBr3d
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 16, 2021
that picture says it all biden has turned his back on america and afghan people.
When Our Seal Teams had Bin Laden in their sights for capture or elimination, Remember it was BIDEN who tried to disuade Obama from pulling the trigger. How much did his Biden Crime family bank account go up after that one? DO we have to see our own American citizens being hauled off in chains or beheaded to figure out Biden has sold us out?,,,,,,Oh,,, Just turn on the TV. Even the MSM cannot refute this crime against huanity and crime against MAGA.
Is that photo showing Biden in time out? Frankly, he’s out of time—he has proved beyond any doubt whatsoever his inability to serve as President of this country. It seems our military commanders have proved their worthlessness, as well.
There are a lot of points to reconsider now that should have been given more thought at the beginning. Should we have been there at all? Did the Military want to drag it out like Vietnam? Why did it take 20 years to see the senselessness of being there? What got accomplished? Why are we so inept in situations like this? Our soldiers who survived and made it back home—what do they think of their sacrifice?
We desperately need leadership—militarily and administratively—who has the intellect, aptitude, and common sense to do the job and stop making this country look like a bunch of fools. Biden makes yet another blunder—what a surprise—but how it reflects on this country is inexcusable. The whole world has been watching—and still is—and there are those who are celebrating our failure and there are those who share our disbelief and disappointment.
Joe…“Our only interest today in Afghanistan to day is preventing another attack on our homeland” as the Taliban take over now even better armed and financed than before 911, with American made weapons taken from the Biden reconstituted Afghan military. I’ll bet those newly enslaved Afghan women wished he was just happy sniffing their hair, instead of selling them out to the Taliban men who will use them like property and chattel.
“No stronger retrograde force exists in the world. Far from being
moribund, Mohammedanism is a militant and proselytizing faith. It has already spread throughout Central Africa, raising fearless warriors at every step; and were it not that Christianity is sheltered in the strong arms of science, the science against which it had vainly struggled, the civilization of modern Europe might fall, as fell the civilization of ancient Rome .” -Winston Churchill.
Joe just leveled the scientific playing field. Add in a few homemade Pakistan nukes, and get ready for WWIII with a lot different results.
Is there really any question any more of how this pathetic Obama puppet got into office? This senile figure head executing a strategy to take down America and install a western hemisphere communist state is totally apparent. He and his minions who rode the coattails of his party’s election crimes are all guilty of treason. And now there are hints that his previously controlled ministry of propaganda are actually reporting the truth of his staged incompetence that passes as deliberate policy. Maybe there is hope after all. In the mean time Joe Tali-Biden’s remaining apostles are resorting to the “at least Hitler was good to his dog Blondie” line of support and defense of their marxist-messiah.
The Buck Stops Here alright,,,,after passing through various international Banks and Hunter’s Swiss bank accounts. This President is either so corrupt, or so Stupid, he deserves to be impeached, removed from office, and given the death sentence for betraying our military, or else he is so mentally age depleted should be arrested, put in an assylum and a straight jacket to prevent his Crime family from using his name and getting even richer. Follow the money. MAGA turned into MBFRA,,,Make Biden Family Rich Again.
“this did unfold quicker than we anticipated”,,,,,so my family lost a lot of potential bribe and kickback money, and hunter lost all his Afghan poppy growing real estate, and heroin investments before we could sell them for a profit like we sold out the USA and our allies..
Hey Joe, “the problem” is that you are “the problem”. Corrupt criminal communist dictators are “the problem” and this defines you, Joe and your family!