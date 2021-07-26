Nancy Pelosi claims her January 6th Select Committee to investigate the Capitol riot is going to be “patriotic and non-political.” Yet, Pelosi rejected two Republican members of the committee picked by GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy. Instead, Pelosi is going to add “Never-Trump” Republican Adam Kinzinger to the slate.
Kinzinger and Liz Cheney both voted to impeach former President Trump, and both were picked by Nancy Pelosi to be on the January 6 committee. Does Pelosi honestly believe the committee will not be political?
Those fighting against critical race theory are finding increasingly toxic rhetoric from the radical left. Plus, race relations hit their lowest point in twenty years.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Pelosi is disgusting…
Photo bomb—she doesn’t have the American flag backdrop behind her. Goodness—someone may think she is unpatriotic.
“Nancy Pelosi claims her January 6th Select Committee to investigate the Capitol riot is going to be “patriotic and non-political.” Whoever writes your comments and speeches must have a BS degree (did you see what I did with that?) 🙂 Pinnochiosi—you’re an incorrigible liar and a poor actress. You’re getting exactly what you want, but I hope that in the end, you get exactly what you deserve.
Is there no one in this Worthless Republican Party who has the courage to take on the Radical Left’s assertions of Jan 6th with the fact that the VIOLENT LEFTIST ATTACK on the Trump White House of May 29 2020 were far worse and have been all but ignored by the Pelosi Leftist Congress. Not to mention the sickening Republican RINOs like Mutt and Leez who are all in to attack Trump and his supporters yet silent when it came to months of Leftist rioting, looting and arson over the summer and the aforementioned May 29 2020 attack on the White House.
When will the FBI and DOJ be going through THOSE videos and photos and making arrests ??
When the GOP gets back into power, they should have endless House and Senate hearings on the riots, destruction, and fraud done by ANTIFA and BLM….. oh, who the heck am I kidding anyway, we all know the GOP will roll over and play dead as usual. Trump was the only one who really stood up to the Left. Ted Cruz does to some degree, but he’s nowhere near as good as Trump.
In the 50’s they had McCartney ism ,we now have pelosism. Control the media, the media calls riots mostly peaceful protest. The media calls criminals victims.
control the military, the military is looking for any Suspected white supremacist. So it looks like they will kick out any republican or Conservative’s . The military approved of CRT.
Nancy has never done anything to Maxine for calling for violence. But removed republicans from Committees. Any republicans that would vote her way is removed.