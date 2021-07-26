Nancy Pelosi claims her January 6th Select Committee to investigate the Capitol riot is going to be “patriotic and non-political.” Yet, Pelosi rejected two Republican members of the committee picked by GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy. Instead, Pelosi is going to add “Never-Trump” Republican Adam Kinzinger to the slate.

Kinzinger and Liz Cheney both voted to impeach former President Trump, and both were picked by Nancy Pelosi to be on the January 6 committee. Does Pelosi honestly believe the committee will not be political?

Those fighting against critical race theory are finding increasingly toxic rhetoric from the radical left. Plus, race relations hit their lowest point in twenty years.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

