As CNN’s ratings continue their downward slide, network anchor Jim Acosta called out Fox News for spreading propaganda and being too “Trumpian.” These are interesting comments coming from a network that specializes in fake news and Trump bashing. What does it say about CNN and Jim Acosta when Fox News is the one accused of spreading propaganda?

CNN’s Jim Acosta would be nothing without former President Trump. As soon as Trump left the White House, CNN’s ratings began to tank. Acosta must be wishing for the good old days.

Ilhan Omar is taking heat for comparing America to the Taliban. Plus, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says if Joe Biden won’t build a wall, Texas will do it.

