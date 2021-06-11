As CNN’s ratings continue their downward slide, network anchor Jim Acosta called out Fox News for spreading propaganda and being too “Trumpian.” These are interesting comments coming from a network that specializes in fake news and Trump bashing. What does it say about CNN and Jim Acosta when Fox News is the one accused of spreading propaganda?
CNN’s Jim Acosta would be nothing without former President Trump. As soon as Trump left the White House, CNN’s ratings began to tank. Acosta must be wishing for the good old days.
Ilhan Omar is taking heat for comparing America to the Taliban. Plus, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says if Joe Biden won’t build a wall, Texas will do it.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Jim Acosta, you spew communist propaganda, so you are epitome of the Russia collusion that you talk about, as is the Communist News Network where you work..
Well, Jim, ol’ buddy ol’ pal—are you saying CNN does not spew out propaganda? Classic case of the pot calling the kettle black here, I would say. Are you in Biden’s face every day like you were with Trump? Maybe CNN is too Bidenian.
Let’s see, Jim…. YOU (and your network) spewed the FALSE narrative that Trump colluded with Russia for FOUR YEAR! Likewise, the FALSE assertion that Hydroxychloroquine will kill you, if you take it for relief from the symptoms of COVID-19 (even AFTER scientific studies now PROVE that it is not only NOT dangerous, but VERY EFFECTIVE)! You have swept under the rug, Obama’s IRS as used, his “fast and furious” sale of guns to Mexican Drug Cartels. And the list goes ON and ON. The list of things that Trump said (that turned out to be TRUE) should be an embarrassment to CNN (and the rest of the [so-called] “main stream” media)!