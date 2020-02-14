Girls who have been forced to compete against boys in girls sports are now fighting back with a lawsuit. The University of Virginia is taking heat for promoting areas of its campus that are only for students of a certain race, and the Democrats and media are in full panic mode over Bernie Sanders. All that and more on today’s show!

How crazy is it that girls have to file a lawsuit simply to participate in girls sports against only OTHER GIRLS? That’s what is happening, because the left is bent on advancing its transgender agenda that says boys can compete against girls as long as those boys claim to be girls.

The University of Virginia has allocated spaces on campus just for minority groups. How does that promote tolerance and inclusion?

Bernie Sanders is being attacked by all sides. The Democrat establishment is worried that he will lose to President Trump and bring other Democrats with him.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

