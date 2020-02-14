Girls who have been forced to compete against boys in girls sports are now fighting back with a lawsuit. The University of Virginia is taking heat for promoting areas of its campus that are only for students of a certain race, and the Democrats and media are in full panic mode over Bernie Sanders. All that and more on today’s show!
How crazy is it that girls have to file a lawsuit simply to participate in girls sports against only OTHER GIRLS? That’s what is happening, because the left is bent on advancing its transgender agenda that says boys can compete against girls as long as those boys claim to be girls.
The University of Virginia has allocated spaces on campus just for minority groups. How does that promote tolerance and inclusion?
Bernie Sanders is being attacked by all sides. The Democrat establishment is worried that he will lose to President Trump and bring other Democrats with him.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
To hell with these women. I bet that every single one of them claims to be equal to men – a lie ever since it was first mouthed by brainless, feminist, vermin. It is time that conservatives stood by and laughed as women reap the evil fruit that they have sown by supporting liberals and the LBGTQ agenda.
This is nothing but justice being served, let it happen.
Some girls are better than males, but both should only be playing with their own REAL sex. How embarrassing in this country to have transgenders think they are another sex, so I would suggest only transgenders can play with other transgenders. Justice will be served when we get back to normal two sexes, girls playing without mentally disturbed transgenders, ditto males. Time to stop pushing what ain’t real.
I think the ONLY requirement be Whatever the DNA TEST has to say on the subject.
The ‘trransboys’ CAN’T WIN ANY MATCHES against other boys, and the NEED THE EDGE!
Castrate them and give them a 10 year ban from participating in any sport!
THAT should quell the appetite