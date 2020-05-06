New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that lockdown orders and stay at home mandates during the coronavirus outbreak, no matter how severe, are justified if even one more human life can be saved. Is he right? The economy has shut down. Unemployment is sky high. The toll on people from social distancing and shelter in place is great. Is this the right approach to saving lives? Governor Cuomo, along with Gavin Newsom in California and Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, have strict rules in place, but at what cost? Are “public health” and “safety” (as proclaimed by the left) more important than our freedom?
A restaurant in California has reopened despite warnings from the government, and what can Joe Biden do to attract Bernie Sanders supporters?
Hey Fredo Cuomo, why did your Clinton News Network brother, the other Fredo Cuomo, launch daily tirades from his house, while he was infected with the corona virus, telling people that they have to stay home and then he went to his vacation property, with other people and no mask. When he was caught by a guy on a bicycle, your brother Fredo, threatened the guy on the bike. Then there is Mayor Lori DEADfoot, from Chicago, who publicly threatened people, who do not stay behind closed doors, but she went to a hair appointment because she is a “public figure” and she has to practice “personal hygiene”. I guess none of the rest of us need haircuts for “personal hygiene”, do we Mayor Lori DEADfoot??????? Then there is Justin Trudeau, telling everyone in Canada, to stay behind closed doors, otherwise they will be breaking the law in Canada. Of course, then Prime Minister Trudeau flew to his vacation home in Quebec and had a big party with his relatives. Then there is Barack, who belongs to a Country Club in Virginia, which is closed due to the coronavirus. Of course Barack went golfing and all of the Secret Service agents accompanied him. Then Michelle, two days after Barack golfed, told everyone to stay indoors to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Oh, how I love the scum politicians in power. TRASH POWER HUNGRY COMMUNISTS!!!!!!
“Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety”. Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790)
When our ancestors were designing a government designed only for the Strong American Self-governing, Cuomo’s was back in Italy learning their craft from the Borgia’s and Machiavelli. Liberty is precious and paid for in blood and courage. Cuomo, Pelosi and others who hide in their safety places are unfit to lead a nation of courage and strength where “Give me Liberty or Give me Death” becomes, “Give me more Power and Money or I’ll give you more Coronavirus.” True Americans boldly go where no man has gone before, while distorted ditto head carbon copy Americans boldly hide out with the bedbugs and basement cockroaches.
NO! Cuomo is wrong. First, if we went along with his way of thinking, then what would be the next thing that the left will decide is dangerous enough to take complete control of our lives, perhaps the “Murder Wasps”? Second, WE the PEOPLE have the right to choose what we wish to do with our lives. If I choose to go to a park and sit on a bench, and no one else is around, who am I hurting? If I get the virus so be it. To use the excuse that it costs the taxpayers for me to be treated, does not hold water because it the leftists can use tax payer money to treat, feed, house and educate illegals, with out our consent, then they use that same money to treat me.
There is no safety without freedom.
I will take freedom over having the flu or the virus. I feel that government has taking this too too far. If we have the flu or a cold, we stay home until we are well. Some of our family may also get the flu and some will not. A few in the office may have the flu, but may not have caught it from you. This virus is just another form of the flu only more dangerous. We have never shut the country down or had our freedom taken away from a flu or a cold.
I have felt from the beginning that this was another way and more dangerous way of taking down President Trump. The democrats and progressives have been very surprised that Trump has handled the virus so well and has had the peoples support and approval during this time.
Just one life! Save the homeless people. Stay at home and eventually become one of them.
Hey, Just like Trudeau in Canada, right? In Ontario they had over 35 people die of treatable conditions, because the hospitals wouldn’t admit them, as they were ‘saving’ their capacity for Corov-19 patients.
Didn’t Cuomo order dozens of Corov-19 positive seniors be sent back to nursing homes for the same reason, to save space in hospitals, causing the outrageously high death count from the uncontrolled spread of Corov-19 in NY nursing homes???
He is such a hypocrite: On one hand “one more life” and on the other abortion at any stage is acceptable. This CV-19 has been staged to take our freedoms; and Dimocrats are leading the charge. Not to say Republicans are innocent. This follows Hitler’s rise to power from 1932 to 1939 when he invaded Poland. Wake up America. We are all going to die. And I get that few are lining up to buy tickets. All the stats I’ve read indicates the common flu kills more people the CV-19 has – even including the misdiagnosis and the people who died with underlying other health issues. What you give to the government they tend to keep. The “New World Social Order” folks have been priming the pump for years. Ice age about 30 years back: We’d have glaciers in southern Canada – maybe even reaching NYC. And then it was global warming – despite the world most of the west enjoys would be bleak on solar/wind energy. Dumbing down our education so kids can’t do basic math, speak / write correct English and read at an adult level. Then they tried pitting one ethnic group against another. Spent 3+ years trying to unseat a duly elected President. Have one standard for woman accusing men of rape/sexual harassment/etc for Dims; yet another for Republicans. And now we’ve isolated the over 60.
We all want safety, but not at the price of FREEDOM. Without Freedom, there is nothing. You will deserve neither safety nor freedom if you give up your liberty.
You won’t be able to think for yourself. You will be told what to do, when to do and how to do. Would you want safety over Freedom of Religion?
It’s a trick question. He pits to necessaries against one another to get one to choose, when both are needful, but one of these trumps the other and that would be first and foremost, FREEDOM!!!
Biden…Bernie…Cuomo. Which poison is the worst? All of these idiots will kill the country. It just depends on how you want to die. If Trump is not reelected I doubt America will be a superpower by 2024 if it even a viable country. None of these candidates care one iota for the people. They only care about themselves. At least Bernie is honest about what he plans for the country. Biden is just plain stupid and Cuomo will sacrifice everyone for his own good.
Safety does not trump freedom, period.
Oh, yes we will allow ourselves to become the sheep ruled by the commiecrats. This election will decide if we are free or slaves. They will scam and cheat us out of our right to vote in an honest election. Lie and even steel votes any way possible to win. Its time to stand up and say NO. We will take our country back and boot them out.
Coming from a guy (Cuomo) who is the Champion of Partial Birth Abortion!! and celebrated his signing of the bill like a blood thirsty vampire!! These people are nothing but hypocrites!!