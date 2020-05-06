New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that lockdown orders and stay at home mandates during the coronavirus outbreak, no matter how severe, are justified if even one more human life can be saved. Is he right? The economy has shut down. Unemployment is sky high. The toll on people from social distancing and shelter in place is great. Is this the right approach to saving lives? Governor Cuomo, along with Gavin Newsom in California and Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, have strict rules in place, but at what cost? Are “public health” and “safety” (as proclaimed by the left) more important than our freedom?

A restaurant in California has reopened despite warnings from the government, and what can Joe Biden do to attract Bernie Sanders supporters?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel