A Walgreens store in Chicago is being accused of racism, because the new store design limits what can be picked up directly from store shelves. Most of the items must be requested through a kiosk. This revamped layout led one patron to ask, “Why don’t you trust your customers?”

Crime in Chicago is skyrocketing. Walmart has closed several stores, and other businesses are closing or moving. Crime and public safety are affecting residents, but these leftwing cities are doing nothing about it. When a store tries to fight back against crime, it’s accused of being racist.

A new Covid lawsuit targets the Biden Administration. Plus, woke corporations are starting to feel the heat.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

